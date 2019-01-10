This TCU player impressed KU’s Hall of Fame coach on Wednesday night

TCU wanted to pull off an upset at Kansas on Wednesday night. And the Frogs almost did.

But a season-high 20 turnovers derailed the upset bid late, as No. 7 Kansas prevailed with a 77-68 victory. TCU has now lost all eight of its trips to Allen Fieldhouse in program history.

Still, the 25th-ranked Frogs showed something. They trailed by nine at halftime and by 11 at one point in the second half, but battled back to make it a one-possession game late.

“Jamie’s got a good team,” KU coach Bil Self said.

The Hall of Fame coach went on to praise one player in particular -- redshirt freshman guard RJ Nembhard.

Nembhard posted a career- and team-high 14 points on 3 of 6 shooting. Nine of those points came on three 3-pointers, and he went 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

“Nembhard was really good,” Self said. “He had a great game.”

It’s the second consecutive game that Nembhard has played well in. He has made the most of his expanded role with Jaylen Fisher sidelined with swelling in his right knee.

Nembhard had 10 points in the Big 12 opener against Baylor.

As for TCU itself, Self had nothing but good things to say about the resiliency it showed in staying in the game.

“They did a good job coming back,” Self said. “I never felt like we had control of the game totally, but we made it easy for them late by a couple bonehead plays, but the reality is you’ve got to make those shots. They didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but during that stretch, they made four or five of their nine 3s right there in a four-or-five minute span.”