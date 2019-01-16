Jalen Hurts has chosen his next school, and he’ll be facing TCU next season

Jalen Hurts is headed to Oklahoma.

The former Alabama quarterback announced his decision on Wednesday, and is headed to a program that has produced the last two Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Hurts will be the projected starter for Lincoln Riley with Austin Kendall looking to transfer.

Hurts had been targeted by several schools as a grad transfer, including TCU. He never visited the Fort Worth campus, although took trips to Maryland, University of Miami and OU.

Hurts understandably chose Oklahoma, and will face TCU on Nov. 23 in Norman.

Once Hurts exited the picture last week, TCU focused on former Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton. Delton announced his intentions to join the Frogs on Tuesday.

Hurts went 26-2 as a starter in his three-year career at Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to the national championship game in 2016 and 2017. He had 5,626 yards passing in his career with 48 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,976 yards with 23 TDs.