LaDainian Tomlinson’s nephew is latest addition to TCU’s 2019 class

The LaDainian Tomlinson legacy at TCU is going to live on.

His nephew, Waco Midway safety Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson, is the latest addition to the 2019 recruiting class. Hodges announced his commitment on Twitter on Sunday.

After a great evaluation of schools recruiting me with God and Family, My next journey will be played at Texas Christian University!! Let’s Get It! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/bXeRMOh6H8 — T. Hodges-Tomlinson (@TreTomlinson) January 13, 2019

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Hodges-Tomlinson is a 5-foot-9, 171-pound defensive back that earned a 3-star rating, according to 247 Sports. He drew interest from Baylor as well.

“He fits TCU’s defense perfectly,” said Jeremy Clark, publisher of Horned Frog Blitz. “He’s got great ball skills. He’s not the biggest guy on the field, but his reaction time on plays is really good and he’s not afraid to make tackles.

“He could play weak or free safety for TCU. It’s really a steal for them to get in so late in the process and get him from Baylor’s backyard.”

Hodges-Tomlinson had 85 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions during the regular season in his senior year at Waco Midway. In the playoffs, Hodges-Tomlinson forced three fumbles in one game.





Hard work pays off nephew!! Accept the challenge!! #GoFrogs https://t.co/vOEd4NTK9s — LaDainian Tomlinson (@LT_21) January 9, 2019

Hodges is the fourth safety in TCU’s class, along with Newton’s Josh Foster, Jacksonville’s Deshawn McCuin and Fork Union [Virginia] Military Academy’s Millard Bradford. TCU has the No. 31-ranked recruiting class in the county, according to 247Sports.

For TCU, it continues an impressive lineage left by Tomlinson. He was a Heisman finalist for the Frogs, finishing his college career with 5,387 yards rushing and 56 TDs. He topped the 2,000-yard rushing mark as a senior in 2000.