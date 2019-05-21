Mizzou QB Shawn Robinson files for immediate eligibility, alleges mistreatment at TCU

Shawn Robinson on that QB “battle” TCU's Shawn Robinson on the quarterback "battle" and keeping that starters' mentality Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU's Shawn Robinson on the quarterback "battle" and keeping that starters' mentality

Missouri quarterback Shawn Robinson has filed a waiver for immediate eligibility with the NCAA, according to sources, alleging mistreatment during his time at TCU.

TCU is contesting the grounds that waiver is supported on, according to sources.

The NCAA has yet to make a decision on the matter, but it is expected soon.

From Missouri’s perspective, an eligible Robinson would give the Tigers an experienced backup behind Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant this fall. Plus, if Robinson plays in four or fewer games, he’d remain eligible for a redshirt season in 2019.





The NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility is confidential and the specific nature of what Robinson’s claims pertain to is unknown as far as the alleged mistreatment at TCU.

Robinson injured his left shoulder during the TCU-Iowa State game on Sept. 29, and started in TCU’s next game against Texas Tech on Oct. 11 and again in the Oklahoma game on Oct. 20.





Robinson struggled trying to play through the injury in each game, being replaced by backup Mike Collins in the Oklahoma game.

But TCU contends the coaching staff did not force him to start or play through any sort of injury. Instead, Robinson pushed to try and play through the injury, something he’d done throughout his high school career.

“He’s tried to play and I think it’s hurt his confidence and it’s hurt his escapability and a lot of other things for him to make some plays, how we run the read option and everything,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said during his mid-week press conference following the Oklahoma game when he announced Robinson was done for the season.

“It just came to the point in time for the betterment of him, he needed to go ahead and get things taken care of.”

For TCU, Robinson’s allegations come on the heels of former wide receiver Kolby Listenbee filing a lawsuit against Patterson and the university for mistreatment.

Listenbee and TCU recently settled that case.

If Robinson is granted immediate eligibility, TCU is not expected to contest that decision. But TCU is determined to defend itself against Robinson’s accusations.

Robinson finished last season for TCU by completing 61 percent of his passes (123-for-203) for 1,326 yards passing with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 230 yards and three TDs on 49 carries.

In early December, Robinson informed TCU’s coaches of his intentions to transfer.

Robinson is projected to succeed Bryant as the starting quarterback in 2020 at Missouri. That is still the plan but, if granted eligibility, Robinson would give the Tigers a proven backup as early as next season (assuming he beats out freshman Connor Bazelak for the job).