What TCU coach Gary Patterson had to say about Shawn Robinson’s decision to transfer

TCU coach Gary Patterson didn’t have much to say about Shawn Robinson’s decision to leave his program on Monday.

“That was his family’s decision,” Patterson said. “I wish him well. You want good to happen to everybody, but the bottom line is my job is to protect the kids that want to be here and this university. That’s as simple as it is.”

Patterson went on to say that he wasn’t informed of the decision by Robinson and his family. Instead, when Robinson made the decision, he told TCU’s co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie. Patterson was gone on a recruiting trip at the time.

“This is going to be about this football team,” Patterson said on Monday as his team prepared for the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 26. “I’m not going to make this story be about Shawn. If you want to talk to Shawn, you need to let him write the story.”

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

On Tuesday, Robinson wrote the next chapter. He’ll continue his football career at the University of Missouri.

Robinson will sit out the 2019 season, per NCAA transfer rules, and become eligible in 2020. The Tigers’ projected starting quarterback next season is Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant.

Robinson earned a four-star rating by 247Sports coming out of DeSoto High School, and became one of the highest-rated recruits for TCU under Patterson. He started one game as a true freshman in 2017, leading the Frogs to a win at Texas Tech, and opened this season as the starter.

Robinson started the first seven games this season, going 3-4. He was 124 for 204 passing for 1,334 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 301 yards on 49 carries, scoring three TDs.

But, after two seasons in the program, Robinson decided to move on.

For TCU, it will try and land a graduate transfer to bring more experience to the group.

Mike Collins is rehabbing back from an injury, and prized freshman recruit Justin Rogers is still dealing with a drop-foot condition and it’s unknown whether he’ll return to the level of play most expected coming out of high school.

For now, most of the spring reps will likely go to Rogers and incoming freshman Max Duggan. Duggan is expected to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday and enroll in January.