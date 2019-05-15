Star TCU football player arrested on felony drug charge in Huntsville

TCU players interact with fans during “Meet the Frogs” TCU athletics held its annual "Meet the Frogs" event on Saturday. Football players and coach Gary Patterson interacted with fans, as well as the volleyball and soccer teams. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU athletics held its annual "Meet the Frogs" event on Saturday. Football players and coach Gary Patterson interacted with fans, as well as the volleyball and soccer teams.

TCU running back Sewo Olonilua was arrested on a felony drug charge Tuesday in Huntsville, a Walker County Jail worker confirmed Wednesday night.





TCU acknowledged Olonilua’s arrest, saying in a statement: “We are aware of the matter and we are looking into it.”

Olonilua faces a third-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance weighing more than or equal to 1 gram and less than 4 grams. He also faces a charge for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He has been released from jail, posting a $4,000 bond.

No court date has been set. If convicted, the charges can carry between two and 10 years in prison under Texas laws.

Olonilua, a Kingwood product who has graduated from TCU, is expected to be part of a dynamic backfield for the Frogs next season. He capped his junior season by being named the Cheez-It Bowl offensive MVP, rushing for 194 yards in TCU’s victory over Cal.

For his career, Olonilua has rushed for 1,087 yards on 214 carries with 10 touchdowns in 40 games.

TCU opens its season Aug. 31 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.