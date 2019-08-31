Mansfield Summit QB leads Jaguars past Sand Springs in football opener

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area High school football coaches at the state’s biggest suburban high schools will make an average salary of $104,000 this year Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK High school football coaches at the state’s biggest suburban high schools will make an average salary of $104,000 this year

Mansfield Summit quarterback Kainen McKinney passed for 225 yards and accounted for five touchdowns as the Jaguars raced past Sand Springs (Oklahoma) 41-7 in the finale of the Border Brawl on Saturday at R.L. Anderson Stadium.

Summit (1-0) scored on each of its first four possessions to race out to a 27-0 lead at the half, and McKinney had a hand in each.

A 28-yard touchdown pass to Jaelon Travis opened the scoring, then McKinney hit Hal Presley with a 6-yard TD pass to give the Jaguars a 14-0 lead with 9:39 left in the second quarter.

The second score came after Sand Springs (0-1) had run 20 plays but lost the ball on downs at the Summit 4-yard line. Jaguar lineman Lopeti Tupou hit Sandites quarterback Braden Foster to force an incompletion on fourth down.

Summit recovered the ensuing onside kick, and on the next play, McKinney lateraled to Presley, who then found a wide open Travis for a 43-yard TD and a 21-0 lead just 16 seconds after the previous score.

Presley led the Jaguars with six catches for 126 yards, while Travis added 116 yards on five receptions. Jaydon Lott rushed 10 times for 105 yards for Summit.

McKinney added scores on runs of 2 and 6 yards.

The former was set up by Summit linebacker David Cottrell’s second quarter interception that gave the Jaguars the ball at the Sandites’ 49. The latter gave Summit a 34-0 lead with 9:55 left in the third quarter.

The Summit defense stifled the Sand Springs offense. The Jags allowed 66 total yards in the first half and 188 total, even after substituting liberally starting late in the third quarter.

Summit linebacker Xavier Toliver also ended a Sand Springs drive with an interception in the end zone with 2:50 left before halftime.

If there were a downside for Summit, it would be the 19 penalties for 202 yards. There were a total of 26 accepted penalties in the game, totaling 277 yards.

The Texas schools fared a bit better in this season’s Border Brawl, winning two of the five games against the Oklahoma participants, with Summit and Mansfield Lake Ridge (47-44 over Tulsa Union) on the up side.

Oklahoma won four of the five games last season north of the Red River. Summit defeated Sand Springs 41-28 a year ago.

