Talent, turnovers keep Timberview football at a loss against Bixby in ‘Border Brawl’

Friday Night Flights: Vernon Newsom Stadium at Mansfield ISD One in a series showing high school football stadiums from above. This is drone video of Vernon Newsom Stadium at Mansfield ISD. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in a series showing high school football stadiums from above. This is drone video of Vernon Newsom Stadium at Mansfield ISD.

Season openers are meant to be a measuring stick, and Mansfield Timberview found themselves trying to measure up to Oklahoma’s defending 6A-Div. II state champs.

The Wolves found bright spots but learned the importance of turnovers against high-caliber opponents Friday night in a 77-44 loss to Bixby at RL Anderson Stadium.

Three fumbles and an interception in the first half gave Bixby the opportunities they needed to pull away from the Wolves. The Spartans managed a 49-26 lead at the break.

The vaunted rushers of Timberview (0-1) were kept in check much of the night.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jaden Hullaby, one of the three 1,000-yard rushers from last year (returning to the Wolves from Bishop Dunne), was used mostly as a slot receiver in the first half, but he scored Timberview’s first touchdown on a 7-yard run. The PAT failed and left the Wolves unable to fully recover from a Bixby score to open the game.

Hullaby, a Texas commit, came in at quarterback midway through the third quarter and boosted his touches. He finished the game with 119 yards and two scores.

Stacy Sneed, a second 1,000-yard rusher from 2018, was able to break off a 60-yard TD run in the second quarter to bring Timberview to within 27-19.

The attention, though, was primarily on the Bixby receiver, Brennan Presley, who caught 11 passes for 174 yards and five touchdowns in just the first half.

He added another TD in the second half and finished with 244 yards on 16 catches and the six scores.

Although Timberview fumbled on their first possession of the second half, they showed some spunk by adding three scores to make the score respectable.

Sneed, committed to Colorado, finished with 82 yards on 15 carries.

Timberview will look to rebound at Lake Travis next week.

For extensive coverage of high school football check out DFWVarsity.com and Sunday’s print edition.