Personal foul gives LD Bell another chance, Blue Raiders defeat Plano East in overtime

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

Senior running back Desmond Thomas rushed in a 7-yard touchdown in the game’s first overtime Thursday night as LD Bell foiled a Plano East comeback, 27-21 at Pennington Field.

Thomas’ winning run came after Plano East committed a roughing-the-kicker personal foul on LD Bell’s field goal attempt that continued the drive.

Despite the score, it was actually the defenses that were the story of the game as both teams combined for 66 total yards in the first quarter and neither team had been able to cross into opposing territory.

But it was Plano East that struck first, thanks in part to a Trey Scott-Jones 1-yard run, a minute into the second quarter to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

LD Bell (1-0) took over for their first possession of the second quarter and preceded to hold the ball for 9:45 that resulted in quarterback Landry Choate connecting with Christian Gadison for a 23-yard strike, tying the game at 7-7 entering halftime.

Plano East (0-1) opened the second half with the ball, but was eventually punted, where LD Bell took over inside the Plano East 50-yard line. LD Bell running back Alama Lilo carried the ball four times, including the go-ahead score, an 8-yard run, giving LD Bell a 14-7 lead.

The Panthers recovered an LD Bell fumble in the redzone during the fourth quarter, but three plays later, Ethan Schackman picked off a pass attempt inside the East 11-yard line.

LD Bell increased their lead two plays later thanks to running back Xavier Hall’s 4-yard run, putting the score at 21-7.

Plano East responded in three plays as Henry found Damon Gunnels for a 42-yard strike, pulling them to within 21-14. Henry found Harrison Record on a 50-yard score with 16 seconds left in regulation to tie the game.

The Panthers got the ball first in overtime, but missed a field goal.

For extensive coverage of high school football check out DFWVarsity.com and Sunday’s print edition.