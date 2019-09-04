Picking out the Top 10 Week 2 high school football games to watch in Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Which Dallas-Fort Worth area team is going to enter Week 3 with a 2-0 record?

There are a ton of heavyweight matchups to watch in Week 2 as the 2019 Texas high school football season gets going, so much so that it’s far too difficult to pick just 10.

But we dwindled down the candidates to these 10 best Week 2 games in DFW:

1. Hebron vs. Arlington Martin

7 p.m. Thursday (UTA Maverick Stadium)

The upset minded Martin Warriors are on the hunt again after picking up the best Week 1 win among DFW teams. They went to Austin and defeated No. 3 Lake Travis 35-14.

Martin shut out the Cavs 21-0 in the second half as quarterback Zach Mundell accounted for four total touchdowns.

Can the Warriors pull off another upset against Hawks? Hebron was picked to win its district and ranked No. 22 in the state. The Hawks got out to a 46-6 halftime lead vs. Plano in Week 1.

Hebron is this week’s DFW 6A No. 8 team while Martin is No. 9.

2. Frisco Reedy at The Colony

7 p.m. Friday

Reedy won this matchup last season 33-24, but we think The Colony is a much better team in 2019.

Like Hebron and Martin, this game features two Top 10 area-ranked teams in 5A. Reedy jumped up two spots to No. 4 after beating Plano West 17-7. The Colony went up three spots to No. 7 after a 24-2 win over North Crowley.

This game also features the area’s top recruits. Reedy’s QB Jalen Kitna (Boston College) is the son of Dallas Cowboys QB coach Jon Kitna and Nate Anderson (Oklahoma) is the No. 1 guard in the country.

The Colony has safety Christian Gonzalez (Purdue), WR Keith Miller (Colorado) and all-purpose back Myles Price (21 offers).

3. Cedar Hill vs. Denton Guyer

10 a.m. Saturday (Cotton Bowl)

Our third area-ranked matchup features the Longhorns and Wildcats. How will Cedar Hill respond to its Week 1 loss Allen? These two teams met at the Cotton Bowl last year and Cedar Hill won 28-0.

Guyer was shut out in last year’s opener 40-0 vs. Aledo, and proceeded to drop 60 in this year’s matchup so how will the Wildcats come out on Saturday after being embarrassed against the Longhorns in 2018?

QB Eli Stowers (Texas A&M) and running back Kaedric Cobbs combined for 330 of the team’s 359 yards rushing vs. Aledo.

4. South Oak Cliff at Duncanville

7:30 p.m. Friday

The Panthers handled Lancaster in Week 1’s matchup and they might do the same to SOC.

However, the Golden Bears can’t be taken lightly. SOC went 11-1 last season, its most wins since 2013 and defeated Dallas Skyline 22-21 last week to open up the season.

Duncanville QB Ja’Quinden Jackson (Texas commit) threw for 218 yards and 3 TDs vs. Lancaster.

5. Dickinson at Allen

7 p.m. Friday

It’ll be No. 13 Dickinson taking on No. 4 Allen when the two meet in Week 2 on Friday night.

The Gators defeated George Ranch 51-14 while the Eagles took care of Cedar Hill 41-28 in the Tom Landry Classic.

6. Sachse vs. Euless Trinity

5 p.m. Friday (Cotton Bowl)

Sachse and Trinity kick off the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic, a rematch from last year’s event when the Trojans won 20-14.

The Trojans won by the same score last week when it took down Waco Midway at Pennington Field.

The Mustangs picked up a nice win as well, defeating Coppell 33-30.

7. Braswell at Burleson

7 p.m. Friday

Burleson earned a great road victory, 41-38 over Copperas Cove while Braswell defeated Red Oak 48-27.

The Elks defeated the Bengals last year 44-22.

8. Little Elm at Birdville

7 p.m. Friday

Keller Central shocked Birdville 35-31 so expect the Hawks to come out with fire. Little Elm avenged its 2018 loss to Justin Northwest with a 32-21 win in Week 1.

Birdville won last year’s matchup 33-14.

9. Southlake Carroll vs. Colleyville Heritage

7 p.m. Friday (Mustang-Panther Stadium)

Heritage’s defense came to play as it shut down Lovejoy in the second half for a 13-10 victory. Running back Braxton Ash came to play with 183 yards rushing on 32 carries. He had 26 yards at halftime.

Carroll defeated South Grand Prairie 35-20. The Dragons beat the Panthers 42-17 last year.

10. Marcus vs. McKinney Boyd

7 p.m. Friday (McKinney ISD Stadium)

Boyd defeated Naaman Forest 45-7 in Week 1 while Marcus lost 28-14 against Arlington Bowie.

Marcus won last year’s matchup 41-28.

5 Others

Mansfield Timberview at Lake Travis

Lake Ridge vs. Waco Midway

Bishop Dunne at Dallas Skyline

Midlothian Heritage at Kennedale

Argyle vs. Waco La Vega