Allen’s Raylen Sharpe leads Eagles past Cedar Hill in football season opener

Allen senior quarterback Raylen Sharpe and senior defensive lineman Malik Allen have bonded over football since their freshman season, when they first started playing together, and in the classroom, where the conversations about their play-making abilities on the field have continued.

It has helped forge a great friendship.

So, when Sharpe threw an interception to Cedar Hill’s Brett Lynch inside Allen territory in the third quarter of Friday night’s Tom Landry Classic, giving the Longhorns an opportunity to tie the game, Allen had his friend’s back.

Allen sacked Cedar Hill junior quarterback Kaidon Salter on fourth down to force a turnover on downs — the second of two sacks on consecutive plays. Three plays later, Sharpe returned the favor, completing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Blaine Green — one of four scores on the night for the senior quarterback, an SMU commit — as the Eagles survived a scare from the Longhorns for a 41-28 victory at Eagle Stadium.

“Me and Malik have been talking a long time,” Sharpe said. “We’ve been together since freshman year. We’ve had our ups and downs, but we’ve become brothers like crazy. We’ve talked a lot about it. We have history together. To see him make that play, that brought intensity into the team. He came to me and said, ‘Do your thing.’”

Sharpe completed 17 of 22 passes for 270 yards and ran for 118 on 15 carries on his way to being named unanimous Offensive Player of the Game. Teammate Zayteak McGhee, who had an interception in the second half, earned Defensive Player of the Game.

Allen’s win overshadowed a brilliant performance from Salter, who threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns on 28-of-46 passing.

In a game that featured 33 athletes who have been offered a scholarship to play in college, Cedar Hill couldn’t capitalize on a 60-yard kickoff return and 42 receiving yards on the initial drive of the season from senior standout Quin Bright, a Texas Tech commit — including a double toe-tap on the left sideline on his second reception, a 27-yard gain on third down. The Longhorns pushed a 28-yard field goal wide right.

Sharpe, who owns the school record in the 300-meter shuttle, showed off his quick feet on the very next play when he ran for an 80-yard touchdown and, on the next Allen drive, added a 17-yard score, as the Eagles built a commanding 21-0 first quarter lead.

“God’s gave me the ability, especially with track,” Sharpe said. “It’s helped tremendously. When I see grass, I’m most likely to see a touchdown.”

Cedar Hill didn’t go away.

Salter unleashed his big arm in the second quarter with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Hutchings to get the Longhorns on the board, and the duo connected again a short time later on a 57-yard pass that led to an 8-yard TD for Aron Brown, cutting the Allen advantage to 21-13.

“He’s shifty,” Allen said of Salter. “He’s blessed. He’s a good quarterback. But, we had a game plan. We stuck to it and got some big sacks on him.”

Allen’s defense tightened up after allowing the two scores and got a pass breakup in the end zone from Matthew Norman on a pass intended for Hutchings on fourth down in the second quarter to keep the Eagles in the lead. Later came the big defensive stop from Allen in the third.

With the Eagles returning just six starters from last year’s state semifinalist squad, coach Terry Gambill was thrilled to see his team overcome a host of snap issues, five fumbles and two interceptions.

“We’ve got a lot of starters right now,” he said. “We have 11 on offense and 11 on defense. We don’t talk about the past. We’re focused in on what we have to do right now as a football team. We’re 1-0, and I’m proud of our team.”

