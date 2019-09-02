Watch top plays from Week 1 in high school football around DFW and the rest of Texas!

Denton Guyer and Aledo enter the field for first time in 2019 The Wildcats visited the Bearcats on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Bearcat Stadium. Guyer defeated Aledo 60-57. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wildcats visited the Bearcats on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Bearcat Stadium. Guyer defeated Aledo 60-57.

Highland Park’s Chandler Morris and Aledo’s Jase McClellan are among the players that dazzled and showed off their skills during the opening week of the 2019 Texas high school football season.

Denton Ryan’s Drew Sanders can do it all for the Raiders, Mansfield Lake Ridge won a battle with Tulsa Union and Eaton won a home matchup with Brewer.

Here are some top plays from Week 1 in high school football around DFW and the rest of Texas.

If you would like to submit a video, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com Sunday morning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

FINAL: Hurst L.D. Bell 27, @PESHFootball1 21 (1OT). TD from Desmond Thomas walks it off. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/4tT1mrjXAm — Taylor Raglin (@TaylorRaglin) August 30, 2019

The Bobcats gave up a quick TD after a fumble but came back to the same play for the 4th time tonight. William Green to Demetreo Brown . 28-24@WG3FB @brown_demetrio pic.twitter.com/XFlzdLjoYq — M1Photo (@M1Photo) August 31, 2019

Chandler Morris is a STUD



The senior Arkansas commit retakes the lead once again for Highland Park



Highland Park 59 | Rockwall 52

5:15 left@TheOldCoach | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/3azSZGvdAM — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisTV) August 31, 2019

Halftime in Aledo



Wildcats lead the half

36 to 28

Over the Bearcats @TheOldCoach | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Ad5rK05kn7 — David Parada (@DirectorParada) August 31, 2019

UNBELIEVABLE @TravisTiger_FB 4/4 :25 to go to half - @_EricRodriguez1 to Jarrell Farr for the score. 64 yards 22-20 Hightower#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/6QGp828l3O — Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) August 31, 2019

TD, @LDHS_FB: Christian Hernandez with the pick-6 on 4th and long for Denton, and that could seal it for the Falcons. Lake Dallas up on Denton, 34-26, with 1:37 to play, and a stop will do it. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/xSno6NY1ev — Taylor Raglin (@TaylorRaglin) August 31, 2019

We got ourselves a real shoot out Guyer 60 , Aledo 57 with 2:23 left in the game Touchdown @thekidjase pic.twitter.com/nRB0kbfSLY — Matt Davidson (@MDZgo) August 31, 2019

It took @LSHSRangers less than a minute to get its first touchdown of the season. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/tQic3SE0K5 — Official Frisco ISD Sports (@Friscoisdsports) August 31, 2019

SMU commit Raylen Sharpe takes the very first offensive snap 80 yards for an Allen TD. 7-0 Allen. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/GZ1gDpFx1b — Greg Powers (@GPowersScout) August 31, 2019

1 minute. 2 @Drew_16Sanders TDs.



After Ryan forced a turnover, Bama commit Drew Sanders strikes again.



Denton Ryan 35 Poteet 0 | 2:00 Q2@TheOldCoach | @RyanRaiderFB pic.twitter.com/5EkHhwfnpA — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) August 31, 2019





HIGHLAND PARK TAKES THE LEAD ON THE FEET OF CHANDLER MORRIS



Highland Park 38 | Rockwall 31

7:12 Q3@TheOldCoach | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/fRJj6TTrT0 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisTV) August 31, 2019

TOUCHDOWN SOC️ 48 YARD TOUCHDOWN BY #25 Cam Davis



South Oak Cliff 7

Dallas Skyline 0#TxHsFb #SOCNation #WeDaCliff pic.twitter.com/cm80h3nVqj — South Oak Cliff Golden Bears (@WeDaCliff) August 31, 2019

Touted 2021 DE @Jatavionsanders making plays — With his hands



What one calls a matchup nightmare.



Denton Ryan 49 Poteet 0 | 6:00 Q3@TheOldCoach | @RyanRaiderFB pic.twitter.com/1LDQ1IOAW1 — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) August 31, 2019