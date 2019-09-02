High School Football

Watch top plays from Week 1 in high school football around DFW and the rest of Texas!

Denton Guyer and Aledo enter the field for first time in 2019

The Wildcats visited the Bearcats on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Bearcat Stadium. Guyer defeated Aledo 60-57. By
Highland Park’s Chandler Morris and Aledo’s Jase McClellan are among the players that dazzled and showed off their skills during the opening week of the 2019 Texas high school football season.

Denton Ryan’s Drew Sanders can do it all for the Raiders, Mansfield Lake Ridge won a battle with Tulsa Union and Eaton won a home matchup with Brewer.

Here are some top plays from Week 1 in high school football around DFW and the rest of Texas.

