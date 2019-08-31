Fort Worth Eastern Hills rallies past Newman Smith with second-half surge

Friday Night Flights: Farrington Field in Fort Worth ISD One in a series showing high school football stadiums from above. This is drone video of the Farrington Field in Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in a series showing high school football stadiums from above. This is drone video of the Farrington Field in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Eastern Hills trailed Carrollton Newman Smith for the entire first half, but the Highlanders outscored the Trojans 20-0 after intermission to pick up a 26-13 win on Saturday at Standridge Stadium.

The Trojans (0-1) scored on a 13-yard run by Marshal Funches midway through the first quarter.

Elyja Harper picked off a Newman Smith pass attempt and the Highlanders scored on a 19-yard pass from Adama Hudson to Enrique Lopez just before the end of the period. The extra point was missed.

Eight seconds into the second quarter, Newman Smith extended its lead to 13-6 on a Corey Wyatt 3-yard run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hudson scrambled around on fourth-and-goal and hit Gerald Brown in the corner of the end zone for a 4-yard score. Hudson ran in the 2-point conversion to give Eastern Hills a 14-13 lead with 2:15 to play in the third quarter.

The Highlanders recovered two fumbles, by Malik Darden and Shelby Clark, and Hudson sandwiched in a 2-yard TD run to put them up seven with 6:25 to play.

Ronveon Johnson added a 26-yard TD run with 1:41 remaining. Hudson threw for 122 yards and scored three total TDs. Christian Boone led Eastern Hills with a team-high four catches and 63 yards.

Eastern Hills (1-0) will host Anna in Week 2 on Sept. 7 at Scarborough-Handley Field.

</div> </p>