Weatherford scores most points in 84 years in rout of Granbury; RB enters record book

Tough times had fallen on the Weatherford football program after the 2007 playoff season, going a decade without a postseason appearance.

But the Kangaroos took a step forward when they finished fourth in District 3-6A last season to snap their playoff drought.

The momentum carried over to Friday’s season opener and Weatherford put up its most points in a single game in 84 years.

Running back Dez Forrest accounted for over 450 yards and nine total touchdowns during an 81-40 victory against Granbury, the Roos most points in a game since 1935.

Not bad for your varsity debut.

“I can’t even explain the feeling besides blessed and thankful,” Forrest said. “My phone was exploding the moment I got on the bus to head back to school and it’s still going crazy right now.”

Forrest rushed 18 times for 289 yards and seven TDs, and made five catches for 187 yards with two TDs. He accounted for 476 yards, nine total TDs and two 2-point conversions.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, his 58 points scored are fourth most in a single game all-time and the most since 1941. The other three are Pilot Point’s Jiggs Ray (75 vs. Tom Bean in 1937), Spur’s Jim Hahn (60 vs. Lorenzo in 1930) and Columbus’ Billy Gunn (59 vs. Flatonia in 1941).

“No doubt it blew my mind when I looked at the dates on those records,” Forrest said. “I was speechless when someone told me what I had just accomplished and how long ago something like that has happened.”

Weatherford (1-0) will travel to North Crowley in Week 2 on Friday.

