Oklahoma commit, top 2021 recruit headline Top 50 Fort Worth area players to watch

Brockermeyer twins are highly recruited as they head into junior year at All Saints in Fort Worth The highly recruited twins, Tommy and James Brockermeyer, are heading into their junior year and out to the football field at All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The highly recruited twins, Tommy and James Brockermeyer, are heading into their junior year and out to the football field at All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth.

The high school football regular season starts Thursday and it’s 17 weeks of TXHSFB up until state.

With a ton of talent across Tarrant County, here’s a look at the Top 50 Fort Worth area players to watch in 2019. Includes all of Tarrant and parts of Johnson and Parker counties.

If you have a suggestion, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.

1. RB Jase McClellan

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

5-10, 200, Aledo, Senior

The 5-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 5 running back in the nation and No. 3 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. McClellan, who is a two-time state champion, has rushed for 5,200 yards and 95 touchdowns in three years.

SHARE COPY LINK Five-star running back Jase McClellan's 42-yard TD run early in the 4th quarter gave Aledo a 7-0 lead over Fort Bend Marshall in the Class 4A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 21, 2018.

2. OT Tommy Brockermeyer

6-6, 285, All Saints, Junior

Top-ranked 2021 OT in the nation and third-best player overall in the country, according to 247Sports. Also ESPN’s top-ranked 2021 prospect. Offers from Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arkansas, Florida, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia Tech, LSU, Iowa, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Stanford, Virginia and SMU.

3. S RJ Mickens

6-1, 190, Southlake Carroll, Senior

The 4-star Clemson commit is the No. 2 safety in the country and No. 5 prospect in the state. He holds 31 offers and also considered Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, Wisconsin, Alabama and more. Mickens, who also plays receiver, has 192 tackles, 29 deflections and 7 INTs in three years.

Southllake Carroll wide receiver R.J.Mickens (10) comes up with a reception against Duncanville defensive back Ennis Rakestraw (22) during the first half, Saturday afternoon, December 8, 2018 in the 6A Division I quarterfinal playoff game played at the Ford Center in Frisco, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

4. CB Jalen Kimber

6-0, 170, Mansfield Timberview, Senior

The 4-star Georgia commit is ranked as the No. 6 corner in the nation and No. 12 overall prospect in the state. He holds 32 offers and also considered TCU, Texas, A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and more.

5. CB Jahari Rogers

6-0, 170, Arlington, Senior

The 4-star athlete chose Florida over Texas and Georgia. Ranked as the No. 10 corner in the nation.

Arlington quarterback Jahari Rogers (4) takes off on a quarterback keeper during the first half of a high school football game at Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 08, 2018. Lamar led 10-7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

6. QB Ken Seals

6-3, 195, Weatherford, Senior

The 4-star Vanderbilt commit accounted for over 2,800 yards and 25 TDs last season. Also considered Cincinnati, Minnesota, Boston College, Kansas and more. Also a four-time International Bowl member.

SHARE COPY LINK Senior quarterback and Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals has been training with Mari McGuire in Weatherford for the past 2 years. She works on speed, agility and explosiveness.

7. S JD Coffey

6-1, 180, Kennedale, Junior

The 4-star 2021 prospect made 50 tackles, 7 INTs last season. All-state as a freshman. Coffey is ranked as the No. 6 safety in the nation for his class and No. 34 overall in the state. Holds 14 offers which includes Texas, Notre Dame, Missouri, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia Tech.

8. WR JoJo Earle

5-9, 170, Aledo, Junior

The 4-star prospect holds 14 offers and is projected to commit to Texas, per 247Sports. Recorded 65 catches, 1,090 yards and 16 TDs last season.

9. RB Laderrious Mixon

5-9, 185, Birdville, Senior

Rushed for 2,052 yards and 26 TDs. Averaged 147 yards in 14 games. Mixon recorded seven 100-yard rushing games and scored at least 1 TD in 12 of 14 games.

10. QB Deuce Hogan

6-3, 185, Grapevine Faith, Senior

The 4-star Iowa commit has thrown for 6,000 yards and 70 TDs in three years.

11. CB/WR DJ Graham

6-0, 175, Keller Central, Senior

The 4-star OU commit also considered LSU, Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and more. Graham is ranked as the No. 21 ATH in the country. Plays WR and DB for the Chargers.

SHARE COPY LINK Keller Central 2020 athlete DJ Graham caught a quick WR screen, made one man miss and leaped over another toward a long touchdown run. Video by Charger football

12. WR Trevon West

6-0, 165, Arlington Lamar, Senior

The 3-star OU commit had 1,000 yards receiving and 16 TD catches last season.

SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Lamar's Jack Dawson connected with wideout Trevon West for a 62-yard touchdown against Haltom.

13. RB Emeka Megwa

6-0, 200, Nolan Catholic, Sophomore

Holds 24 offers from Alabama, Baylor, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, TCU, A&M, Oklahoma, Ohio State and more.

14. OT Andrej Karic

6-5, 240, Southlake Carroll, Senior

The 3-star prospect is committed to Texas. Other offers included Florida State, Arizona, Auburn and Baylor.

15. OL James Brockermeyer

6-3, 255, All Saints, Junior

The 4-star recruit is ranked as the No. 3 center in the nation in 2021, according to 247Sports. Offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, LSU, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Virginia and SMU.

16. RB Dominique Johnson

6-1, 225, Crowley, Senior

The 3-star Missouri commit rushed for 1,100 yards and 15 TDs. Also considered Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist and more.

17. RB Jaden Hullaby

6-2, 205, Mansfield Timberview, Senior

The 3-star Texas commit holds 26 offers and rushed for 1,200 yards and 11 TDs last season at Bishop Dunne.

18. TE Blake Smith

6-4, 250, Southlake Carroll, Senior

The 3-star Texas A&M commit holds 33 offers.

19. RB Stacy Sneed

5-11, 175, Mansfield Timberview, Senior

The 3-star Colorado commit accounted for 1,700 yards and 22 TDs. Other offers included Texas Tech, Missouri, Arkansas and Baylor.

20. S Bryson Bonds

6-1, 190, Crowley, Senior

The 3-star prospect holds 24 offers from Texas Tech, Minnesota, Kansas, Army, Air Force and more.

21. QB Quinn Ewers

6-3, 180, Southlake Carroll, Sophomore

Without throwing a single pass at the varsity level, the potential is there for the 2022 gunslinger as he already holds 9 offers from Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida SMU, Arizona State, North Texas, Michigan State, Michigan and Arkansas.

22. QB Jack Dawson

6-0, 185, Arlington Lamar, Senior

Through 2 years with the Vikings, Dawson has passed for over 5,000 yards and 60 TDs in 24 career games. He’s passed for over 2,500 yards in back-to-back seasons and had 37 TDs in 2018.

23. WR Chance Luper

6-2, 180, Fort Worth Christian, Senior

The 3-star prospect holds 15 offers from Kansas, Indiana, Cal, Boise State, Boston College, SMU, Louisville and more. Made 39 catches for 827 yards and 9 TDs last season.

24. LB Graham Faloona

6-2, 200, Southlake Carroll, Senior

The 3-star Utah commit also considered Air Force, Navy, Tulsa and Utah. Made 119 tackles last season.

25. LB Cooper McDonald

6-3, 220, Justin Northwest, Senior

The 3-star prospect chose Washington over Baylor, Utah, San Diego State, SMU, North Texas and more.

26. QB Stone Earle

6-0, 190, Birdville, Senior

Over 2,700 yards and 31 TDs last season as the Hawks went to the state quarterfinals. Passed for 3 or more TDs in 6 games.

27. S Johnny Smith-Rider

5-9, 175, Haltom, Junior

Made 114 tackles, 3 sacks and 4 INTs last season.

28. OT Gavin Byers

6-5, 295, Colleyville Heritage, Senior

The 3-star Baylor commit holds 7 offers and also considered Arkansas, Texas Tech, SMU and more.

29. QB Drey Owen

6-0, 185, Azle, Senior

Accounted for 2,400 total yards and 27 TDs.

Azle quarterback Drey Owen, right, in action earlier this season against Brewer, and the Hornets fell to Lubbock Coronado 41-34 Friday in the Class 5A Division I area playoffs. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

30. OL Addison Penn

6-4, 275, Southlake Carroll, Senior

The 3-star Boston College commit is ranked as the No. 21 center in the nation. Holds 20 offers and also considered SMU, Arizona, Virginia Tech, North Texas, Kansas and more.

31. WR Money Parks

5-11, 175, Aledo, Senior

The 3-star Utah commit had 51 catches for 8 TDs last season at All Saints. 7 TDs at Aledo in 2017.

SHARE COPY LINK QB Jake Bishop tosses to Parks and he uses some nifty moves to score from 18 yards out against College Station.

32. QB Austin Ahmad

6-1, 190, Justin Northwest, Senior

In his first season as the starting QB, Ahmad threw for over 2,900 yards and 41 TDs. He completed 61 percent of his passes and averaged 226 yards passing per game. Ahmad threw multiple TDs in all 13 games including 3 or more nine times.

33. RB Montaye Dawson

5-7, 165, Mansfield Timberview, Junior

The 3-star prospect accounted for 1,400 yards and 12 TDs. Offered by Arizona, Baylor, Georgia Tech and more.

34. QB Brayden Thomas

6-1, 190, Boswell, Senior

Has passed for over 6,000 yards and 74 TDs in three years including 3,000 yards and 37 TDs in 2017.

35. LB Richard Silva

5-10, 200, Keller, Senior

Offered by Southwestern Oklahoma State, East Texas Baptist, Southeastern Oklahoma State and East Central. All-state selection the past two seasons. 138 tackles, 13 sacks in 2017.

36. S Malachi Mitchell

6-0, 185, Mansfield Legacy, Senior

The 3-star prospect chose Kansas State over Air Force, Kansas, Arkansas State, Colorado State and Louisiana-Monroe.

37. OT Caleb Rogers

6-4, 270, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Senior

The 3-star Texas Tech commit chose the Red Raiders over Arkansas State, Louisiana Monroe, New Mexico and William and Mary.

38. LB Jacob Edwardes

6-2, 205, Azle, Senior

Made 114 tackles, 8 for loss, 3 sacks and 5 pass deflections last season

39. OT Ugonna Nnanna

6-4, 265, Arlington Seguin, Senior

Chose Houston over Washington State, Vanderbilt, SMU and Air Force.

40. LB/DE Ed Jones IV

6-0, 220, Arlington Martin, Senior

Made 82 tackles and 10 sacks last season.

41. RB Kenneth Cormier

5-10, 195, Haltom, Senior

Rushed for 1,200 yards and 11 TDs. Cormier recorded six 100-yard games.

42. DL David Abiara

6-4, 230, Mansfield Legacy, Junior

The 3-star 2021 is ranked as the No. 23 strong-side DE in the nation and No. 43 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. Offered by Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Kansas, Kansas State and Tulsa.

43. QB Juan Davis, Everman

6-4, 215, Everman, Senior

The 3-star prospect chose Texas over Baylor and Southern Miss. 550 yards, 7 TDs last season at WR.

44. RB Enoch Ntchobo

5-8, 165, Keller, Senior

Rushed for 1,372 yards and 11 TDs. Added 342 yards receiving. Offered by Army and Utah State.

Keller RB Enoch Ntchobo

45. WR Chad Turner

5-8, 165, Colleyville Heritage, Senior

Made 62 catches for 763 yards last season. Averaged 12.3 yards per catch. Career-high 11 catches and 184 yards vs. Denton Ryan. Also plays corner for the Panthers.

46. WR Keylan Johnson

5-11, 175, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Senior

Holds 4 offers. Recorded over 400 yards receiving and 12 TDs last season.

47. RB D’Aunte Prevost

5-10, 175, Arlington Bowie, Senior

The 2-star prospect rushed 107 times for 892 yards and 10 TDs last season.

48. RB Hayden Whites

5-9, 155, Lake Country Christian, Junior

Rushed for 2,000 yards and 33 TDs for the Eagles, who reached the TAPPS Division IV state title game.

49. CB John Diaz

5-10, 160, Boswell, Senior

Made 58 tackles, 8 INTs, 17 pass deflections last season.

50. CB Hosea Armstrong

5-9, 170, Birdville, Senior

Made 40 tackles, 7 INTs, 2 blocked FGs, 10 pass deflections last season.

On the fence:

Poukesi Vakauta, DL, Euless Trinity

Gavon Lange, S, Haltom

Noah Smith, WR, Joshua

Nick Martinez, LB, Birdville

Marsaillus Sims, RB, Arl. Bowie

Joe McFadden, K, SL Carroll

Jaelon Travis, WR, Summit

Michael Nichols, OT, Justin Northwest

Hudson White, QB, Byron Nelson

Stephen Murrin, QB, FW Country Day

10 More

Gannon Slovacek, LB, Boswell

Dezmond Forrest, RB, Weatherford

Caleb Texada, RB, Grapevine

Preston Forney LB, SL Carroll

Jake Bishop, QB, Aledo

BJ Williams, QB, Brewer

Christian Mosley, RB, Burleson Centennial

Carson Hallack, LB, Burleson

Gunner Hammond, QB, Cleburne

AJ Barnett, RB, Euless Trinity

</div> </p>