High School Football
Oklahoma commit, top 2021 recruit headline Top 50 Fort Worth area players to watch
Brockermeyer twins are highly recruited as they head into junior year at All Saints in Fort Worth
The high school football regular season starts Thursday and it’s 17 weeks of TXHSFB up until state.
With a ton of talent across Tarrant County, here’s a look at the Top 50 Fort Worth area players to watch in 2019. Includes all of Tarrant and parts of Johnson and Parker counties.
If you have a suggestion, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.
1. RB Jase McClellan
5-10, 200, Aledo, Senior
The 5-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 5 running back in the nation and No. 3 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. McClellan, who is a two-time state champion, has rushed for 5,200 yards and 95 touchdowns in three years.
2. OT Tommy Brockermeyer
6-6, 285, All Saints, Junior
Top-ranked 2021 OT in the nation and third-best player overall in the country, according to 247Sports. Also ESPN’s top-ranked 2021 prospect. Offers from Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arkansas, Florida, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia Tech, LSU, Iowa, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Stanford, Virginia and SMU.
3. S RJ Mickens
6-1, 190, Southlake Carroll, Senior
The 4-star Clemson commit is the No. 2 safety in the country and No. 5 prospect in the state. He holds 31 offers and also considered Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, Wisconsin, Alabama and more. Mickens, who also plays receiver, has 192 tackles, 29 deflections and 7 INTs in three years.
4. CB Jalen Kimber
6-0, 170, Mansfield Timberview, Senior
The 4-star Georgia commit is ranked as the No. 6 corner in the nation and No. 12 overall prospect in the state. He holds 32 offers and also considered TCU, Texas, A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and more.
5. CB Jahari Rogers
6-0, 170, Arlington, Senior
The 4-star athlete chose Florida over Texas and Georgia. Ranked as the No. 10 corner in the nation.
6. QB Ken Seals
6-3, 195, Weatherford, Senior
The 4-star Vanderbilt commit accounted for over 2,800 yards and 25 TDs last season. Also considered Cincinnati, Minnesota, Boston College, Kansas and more. Also a four-time International Bowl member.
7. S JD Coffey
6-1, 180, Kennedale, Junior
The 4-star 2021 prospect made 50 tackles, 7 INTs last season. All-state as a freshman. Coffey is ranked as the No. 6 safety in the nation for his class and No. 34 overall in the state. Holds 14 offers which includes Texas, Notre Dame, Missouri, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia Tech.
8. WR JoJo Earle
5-9, 170, Aledo, Junior
The 4-star prospect holds 14 offers and is projected to commit to Texas, per 247Sports. Recorded 65 catches, 1,090 yards and 16 TDs last season.
9. RB Laderrious Mixon
5-9, 185, Birdville, Senior
Rushed for 2,052 yards and 26 TDs. Averaged 147 yards in 14 games. Mixon recorded seven 100-yard rushing games and scored at least 1 TD in 12 of 14 games.
10. QB Deuce Hogan
6-3, 185, Grapevine Faith, Senior
The 4-star Iowa commit has thrown for 6,000 yards and 70 TDs in three years.
11. CB/WR DJ Graham
6-0, 175, Keller Central, Senior
The 4-star OU commit also considered LSU, Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and more. Graham is ranked as the No. 21 ATH in the country. Plays WR and DB for the Chargers.
12. WR Trevon West
6-0, 165, Arlington Lamar, Senior
The 3-star OU commit had 1,000 yards receiving and 16 TD catches last season.
13. RB Emeka Megwa
6-0, 200, Nolan Catholic, Sophomore
Holds 24 offers from Alabama, Baylor, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, TCU, A&M, Oklahoma, Ohio State and more.
14. OT Andrej Karic
6-5, 240, Southlake Carroll, Senior
The 3-star prospect is committed to Texas. Other offers included Florida State, Arizona, Auburn and Baylor.
15. OL James Brockermeyer
6-3, 255, All Saints, Junior
The 4-star recruit is ranked as the No. 3 center in the nation in 2021, according to 247Sports. Offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, LSU, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Virginia and SMU.
16. RB Dominique Johnson
6-1, 225, Crowley, Senior
The 3-star Missouri commit rushed for 1,100 yards and 15 TDs. Also considered Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist and more.
17. RB Jaden Hullaby
6-2, 205, Mansfield Timberview, Senior
The 3-star Texas commit holds 26 offers and rushed for 1,200 yards and 11 TDs last season at Bishop Dunne.
18. TE Blake Smith
6-4, 250, Southlake Carroll, Senior
The 3-star Texas A&M commit holds 33 offers.
19. RB Stacy Sneed
5-11, 175, Mansfield Timberview, Senior
The 3-star Colorado commit accounted for 1,700 yards and 22 TDs. Other offers included Texas Tech, Missouri, Arkansas and Baylor.
20. S Bryson Bonds
6-1, 190, Crowley, Senior
The 3-star prospect holds 24 offers from Texas Tech, Minnesota, Kansas, Army, Air Force and more.
21. QB Quinn Ewers
6-3, 180, Southlake Carroll, Sophomore
Without throwing a single pass at the varsity level, the potential is there for the 2022 gunslinger as he already holds 9 offers from Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida SMU, Arizona State, North Texas, Michigan State, Michigan and Arkansas.
22. QB Jack Dawson
6-0, 185, Arlington Lamar, Senior
Through 2 years with the Vikings, Dawson has passed for over 5,000 yards and 60 TDs in 24 career games. He’s passed for over 2,500 yards in back-to-back seasons and had 37 TDs in 2018.
23. WR Chance Luper
6-2, 180, Fort Worth Christian, Senior
The 3-star prospect holds 15 offers from Kansas, Indiana, Cal, Boise State, Boston College, SMU, Louisville and more. Made 39 catches for 827 yards and 9 TDs last season.
24. LB Graham Faloona
6-2, 200, Southlake Carroll, Senior
The 3-star Utah commit also considered Air Force, Navy, Tulsa and Utah. Made 119 tackles last season.
25. LB Cooper McDonald
6-3, 220, Justin Northwest, Senior
The 3-star prospect chose Washington over Baylor, Utah, San Diego State, SMU, North Texas and more.
26. QB Stone Earle
6-0, 190, Birdville, Senior
Over 2,700 yards and 31 TDs last season as the Hawks went to the state quarterfinals. Passed for 3 or more TDs in 6 games.
27. S Johnny Smith-Rider
5-9, 175, Haltom, Junior
Made 114 tackles, 3 sacks and 4 INTs last season.
28. OT Gavin Byers
6-5, 295, Colleyville Heritage, Senior
The 3-star Baylor commit holds 7 offers and also considered Arkansas, Texas Tech, SMU and more.
29. QB Drey Owen
6-0, 185, Azle, Senior
Accounted for 2,400 total yards and 27 TDs.
30. OL Addison Penn
6-4, 275, Southlake Carroll, Senior
The 3-star Boston College commit is ranked as the No. 21 center in the nation. Holds 20 offers and also considered SMU, Arizona, Virginia Tech, North Texas, Kansas and more.
31. WR Money Parks
5-11, 175, Aledo, Senior
The 3-star Utah commit had 51 catches for 8 TDs last season at All Saints. 7 TDs at Aledo in 2017.
32. QB Austin Ahmad
6-1, 190, Justin Northwest, Senior
In his first season as the starting QB, Ahmad threw for over 2,900 yards and 41 TDs. He completed 61 percent of his passes and averaged 226 yards passing per game. Ahmad threw multiple TDs in all 13 games including 3 or more nine times.
33. RB Montaye Dawson
5-7, 165, Mansfield Timberview, Junior
The 3-star prospect accounted for 1,400 yards and 12 TDs. Offered by Arizona, Baylor, Georgia Tech and more.
34. QB Brayden Thomas
6-1, 190, Boswell, Senior
Has passed for over 6,000 yards and 74 TDs in three years including 3,000 yards and 37 TDs in 2017.
35. LB Richard Silva
5-10, 200, Keller, Senior
Offered by Southwestern Oklahoma State, East Texas Baptist, Southeastern Oklahoma State and East Central. All-state selection the past two seasons. 138 tackles, 13 sacks in 2017.
36. S Malachi Mitchell
6-0, 185, Mansfield Legacy, Senior
The 3-star prospect chose Kansas State over Air Force, Kansas, Arkansas State, Colorado State and Louisiana-Monroe.
37. OT Caleb Rogers
6-4, 270, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Senior
The 3-star Texas Tech commit chose the Red Raiders over Arkansas State, Louisiana Monroe, New Mexico and William and Mary.
38. LB Jacob Edwardes
6-2, 205, Azle, Senior
Made 114 tackles, 8 for loss, 3 sacks and 5 pass deflections last season
39. OT Ugonna Nnanna
6-4, 265, Arlington Seguin, Senior
Chose Houston over Washington State, Vanderbilt, SMU and Air Force.
40. LB/DE Ed Jones IV
6-0, 220, Arlington Martin, Senior
Made 82 tackles and 10 sacks last season.
41. RB Kenneth Cormier
5-10, 195, Haltom, Senior
Rushed for 1,200 yards and 11 TDs. Cormier recorded six 100-yard games.
42. DL David Abiara
6-4, 230, Mansfield Legacy, Junior
The 3-star 2021 is ranked as the No. 23 strong-side DE in the nation and No. 43 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. Offered by Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Kansas, Kansas State and Tulsa.
43. QB Juan Davis, Everman
6-4, 215, Everman, Senior
The 3-star prospect chose Texas over Baylor and Southern Miss. 550 yards, 7 TDs last season at WR.
44. RB Enoch Ntchobo
5-8, 165, Keller, Senior
Rushed for 1,372 yards and 11 TDs. Added 342 yards receiving. Offered by Army and Utah State.
45. WR Chad Turner
5-8, 165, Colleyville Heritage, Senior
Made 62 catches for 763 yards last season. Averaged 12.3 yards per catch. Career-high 11 catches and 184 yards vs. Denton Ryan. Also plays corner for the Panthers.
46. WR Keylan Johnson
5-11, 175, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Senior
Holds 4 offers. Recorded over 400 yards receiving and 12 TDs last season.
47. RB D’Aunte Prevost
5-10, 175, Arlington Bowie, Senior
The 2-star prospect rushed 107 times for 892 yards and 10 TDs last season.
48. RB Hayden Whites
5-9, 155, Lake Country Christian, Junior
Rushed for 2,000 yards and 33 TDs for the Eagles, who reached the TAPPS Division IV state title game.
49. CB John Diaz
5-10, 160, Boswell, Senior
Made 58 tackles, 8 INTs, 17 pass deflections last season.
50. CB Hosea Armstrong
5-9, 170, Birdville, Senior
Made 40 tackles, 7 INTs, 2 blocked FGs, 10 pass deflections last season.
On the fence:
Poukesi Vakauta, DL, Euless Trinity
Gavon Lange, S, Haltom
Noah Smith, WR, Joshua
Nick Martinez, LB, Birdville
Marsaillus Sims, RB, Arl. Bowie
Joe McFadden, K, SL Carroll
Jaelon Travis, WR, Summit
Michael Nichols, OT, Justin Northwest
Hudson White, QB, Byron Nelson
Stephen Murrin, QB, FW Country Day
10 More
Gannon Slovacek, LB, Boswell
Dezmond Forrest, RB, Weatherford
Caleb Texada, RB, Grapevine
Preston Forney LB, SL Carroll
Jake Bishop, QB, Aledo
BJ Williams, QB, Brewer
Christian Mosley, RB, Burleson Centennial
Carson Hallack, LB, Burleson
Gunner Hammond, QB, Cleburne
AJ Barnett, RB, Euless Trinity
Comments