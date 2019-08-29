Star-Telegram’s Brian Gosset predicts order for every Fort Worth area district in 2019

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

The 2019 Texas high school football season is here! It begins Thursday and Week 1 runs through Saturday.

We don’t want to jump ahead (but we will); we’re talking about district predictions. Who will finish first? Who will clinch a playoff berth?

We’re still a few weeks away from district play, but here’s our predictions among the Fort Worth area in 2019. This includes all of Tarrant county and parts of Johnson and Parker counties. Last season records are in parenthesis.

District 3-6A

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

1. Euless Trinity (10-2)

2. Haltom (13-1)

3. Weatherford (4-7)

4. San Angelo Central (7-4)

5. Richland (4-6)

6. Abilene (5-5)

7. LD Bell (1-9)

District 4-6A

1. Arlington (11-1)

2. Arl. Lamar (11-2)

3. Arl. Bowie (6-5)

4. Arl. Martin (5-6)

5. Arl. Sam Houston (3-7)

6. North Crowley (2-8)

7. Paschal (3-7)

8. Trimble Tech (1-9)

District 5-6A

1. Southlake Carroll (13-1)

2. Denton Guyer (6-6)

3. Keller (8-3)

4. Fossil Ridge (6-5)

5. Byron Nelson (3-7)

6. Eaton (5-5)

7. Keller Central (2-8)

8. Timber Creek (2-8)

District 7-6A

1. Lake Ridge (9-3)

2. Cedar Hill (9-2)

3. DeSoto (9-3)

4. Summit (5-4)

5. South Grand Prairie (5-6)

6. Mansfield (3-7)

7. Waxahachie (1-9)

8. Grand Prairie (2-8)

District 3-5A Div. 1

1. Azle (10-2)

2. Boswell (6-5)

3. Crowley (7-4)

4. Brewer (6-5)

5. South Hills (4-6)

6. Arlington Heights (6-4)

7. Granbury (2-8)

8. Saginaw (3-7)

9. Chisholm Trail (1-9)

District 4-5A Div. 1

1. Denton Ryan (14-1)

2. Birdville (12-2)

3. Colleyville Heritage (5-6)

4. Grapevine (10-3)

5. Denton (2-8)

6. Creekview (3-7)

7. Newman Smith (3-7)

8. Turner (0-9)

District 6-5A Div. 1

1. Highland Park (16-0)

2. Lancaster (7-4)

3. Timberview (7-6)

4. Legacy (6-5)

5. Wilson (6-4)

6. Samuell (4-6)

7. Adams (1-9)

8. Sunset (1-9)

District 4-5A Div. 2

1. Justin Northwest (10-3)

2. Wyatt (5-5)

3. Southwest (7-4)

4. Eastern Hills (3-8)

5. North Side (3-7)

6. Poly (4-5)

7. Carter-Riverside (0-10)

District 5-5A Div. 2

1. Aledo (16-0)

2. Burleson Centennial (11-2)

3. Burleson (6-4)

4. Everman (5-6)

5. Midlothian (9-3)

6. Joshua (2-8)

7. Cleburne (5-5)

8. Seguin (0-10)

9. Waco University (3-7)

District 6-4A Div. 1

1. Kennedale (9-3)

2. Dunbar (5-5)

3. Benbrook (8-3)

4. Lake Worth (5-6)

5. Western Hills (4-6)

6. Castleberry (5-5)

7. Diamond Hill-Jarvis (3-7)

District 4-3A Div. 1

1. Brock (13-2)

2. Pilot Point (7-4)

3. Boyd (6-5)

4. Whitesboro (7-4)

5. Paradise (5-5)

6. Bowie (2-8)

7. Ponder (2-8)

TAPPS Division 1-1

1. Nolan Catholic (9-2)

2. Liberty Christian (8-5)

3. All Saints (2-8)

4. Midland Christian (8-3)

5. TC-Addison (1-10)

TAPPS Division 2-1

1. Grapevine Faith (9-2)

2. Fort Worth Christian (9-4)

3. Southwest Christian (3-7)

4. Frisco Legacy Christian (5-5)

5. Prince of Peace (6-4)

TAPPS Division 3-1

1. TC-Willow Park (11-3)

2. FM Coram Deo (11-2)

3. Lubbock Christian (6-5)

4. TC-Lubbock (4-7)

5. FW Temple Christian (2-8)

TAPPS Division 3-2

1. Grace Prep (8-4)

2. Pantego Christian (7-4)

3. Colleyville Covenant (3-7)

4. Dallas Shelton (4-6)

5. Kennedale Fellowship (0-10)

TAPPS Division 4-1

1. Lake Country Christian (8-5)

2. Muenster Sacred Heart (6)

3. Fort Worth Calvary (2-8)

4. Sherman Texoma Christian (3-8)

SPC Class 3A

1. Country Day (7-4)

2. The Woodlands John Cooper (9-1)

3. FW Trinity Valley (4-5)

4. Irving Cistercian (7-3)

5. Arl. Oakridge (2-7)

6. Austin Saints (4-6)

7. Okla. Casady (4-6)

</div> </p>