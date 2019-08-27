High school football on KTXA 21 will kick off from McKinney ISD’s $70 million stadium

Friday Night Flights: Children’s Health Stadium at Prosper ISD One in a series showing high school football stadiums from above. This is drone video of the new stadium in Prosper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in a series showing high school football stadiums from above. This is drone video of the new stadium in Prosper.

KTXA Texas 21 announced on Tuesday its High School Football Game of the Week schedule for the 2019 season.

The station will kick off the season with a live High School Football Preview Special on Wednesday at 7 p.m. In addition, Texas 21’s weekly half-hour high school football show, “Friday Night Stars,” returns for a fourth season. The program will air live from The Ford Center at The Star on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 19.

All regular season broadcasts will air on a same-night tape delay unless otherwise indicated and an encore broadcast will air Saturdays at 11 a.m. Doug Anderson and LaDarrin McLane will call the games.

Playoff game broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Schedule

Friday, Aug. 30, 10:30 p.m. – McKinney at McKinney North

The season kicks off with a clash of two rivals at McKinney ISD’s $70 million stadium.

Friday, Sept. 6, 10:30 p.m. – Southlake Carroll at Colleyville Heritage

These northeast Tarrant County neighbors square off in the new-look Mustang-Panther Stadium.

Friday, Sept. 13, 10:30 p.m. – Mesquite Horn at Cedar Hill

After suffering seven straight losses to start last season, the Horn Jaguars won five of their last six games and reached the third round.

Friday, Sept. 20 - Bye

Friday, Sept. 27, 10:30 p.m. – Denton Ryan at Denton

What better way to kick off District 4-5A play than with a matchup of traditional rivals?

Friday, Oct. 4, 10:30 p.m. – Dallas Skyline at Duncanville

This showdown of District 8-6A favorites is a college recruiter’s paradise.

Friday, Oct. 11, 10:30 p.m. – Euless Trinity at Haltom

Haltom was the surprise team of 2018; Now the Buffalos look to prove that last year’s upset of Trinity was no fluke.

Friday, Oct. 18, 10:30 p.m. – Flower Mound at Hebron

Hebron and Flower Mound are the preseason favorites in District 6-6A, primarily because of several top running backs.

Friday, Oct. 25, 10:30 p.m. – Plano at Dallas Jesuit

Playoff positioning will be on the line when Jesuit hosts Plano in this District 9-6A matchup.

Friday, Nov. 1, 10:30 p.m. – Allen at Prosper

The District 9-6A championship could come down to this matchup of perennial power Allen, coming off a trip to the state semifinals in 2018, and Prosper, in the Eagles’ brand new $48 million stadium.

Friday, Nov. 8 - TBA