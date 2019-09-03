Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A Top 10 rankings for Week 2; Martin ranked after upset

Euless Trinity does Sipi Tau after beating Midway in 2019 opener The Trojans hosted Midway at Pennington Field on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 and won 20-14. Video credit Friday night glory Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Trojans hosted Midway at Pennington Field on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 and won 20-14. Video credit Friday night glory

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams went 1-0 in the season opener and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A for Week 2:

1. Duncanville (1-0), Previous (1): The Panthers handled Lancaster in Week 1. Next game: vs. South Oak Cliff.

2. Allen (1-0), Previous (2): The Eagles defeated Cedar Hill 41-28. Next game: vs. Dickinson.

3. Denton Guyer (1-0), Previous (3): The Wildcats won a shootout at Aledo, 60-57. Next game: vs. Cedar Hill.

4. Southlake Carroll (1-0), Previous (4): The Dragons took care of South Grand Prairie. Next game: vs. Colleyville Heritage.

5. Rockwall (0-1), Previous (5): The Yellowjackets lost a close one to Highland Park, 66-59. Next game: vs. Rowlett.

6. Arlington (1-0), Previous (6): The Colts defeated Dallas Jesuit in Week 1. Next game: vs. Byron Nelson.

7. Mansfield Lake Ridge (1-0), Previous (7): The Eagles beat Tulsa Union on a late field goal. Next game: vs. Midway.

8. Hebron (1-0), Previous (8): The Hawks handled Plano, 53-26. Next game: vs. Martin.

9. Arlington Martin (1-0), Previous (N/A): The Warriors upset No. 3 Lake Travis on the road. Next game: Hebron.

10. Cedar Hill (0-1), Previous (9): The Longhorns lost to Allen in the Tom Landry Classic. Next game: Guyer.

On the fence: Euless Trinity, DeSoto, Lamar

