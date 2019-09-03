High School Football
Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A Top 10 rankings for Week 2; Martin ranked after upset
Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A for Week 2:
1. Duncanville (1-0), Previous (1): The Panthers handled Lancaster in Week 1. Next game: vs. South Oak Cliff.
2. Allen (1-0), Previous (2): The Eagles defeated Cedar Hill 41-28. Next game: vs. Dickinson.
3. Denton Guyer (1-0), Previous (3): The Wildcats won a shootout at Aledo, 60-57. Next game: vs. Cedar Hill.
4. Southlake Carroll (1-0), Previous (4): The Dragons took care of South Grand Prairie. Next game: vs. Colleyville Heritage.
5. Rockwall (0-1), Previous (5): The Yellowjackets lost a close one to Highland Park, 66-59. Next game: vs. Rowlett.
6. Arlington (1-0), Previous (6): The Colts defeated Dallas Jesuit in Week 1. Next game: vs. Byron Nelson.
7. Mansfield Lake Ridge (1-0), Previous (7): The Eagles beat Tulsa Union on a late field goal. Next game: vs. Midway.
8. Hebron (1-0), Previous (8): The Hawks handled Plano, 53-26. Next game: vs. Martin.
9. Arlington Martin (1-0), Previous (N/A): The Warriors upset No. 3 Lake Travis on the road. Next game: Hebron.
10. Cedar Hill (0-1), Previous (9): The Longhorns lost to Allen in the Tom Landry Classic. Next game: Guyer.
On the fence: Euless Trinity, DeSoto, Lamar
