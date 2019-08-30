Duncanville, Jackson shake off slow start to east past Lancaster

Ja’Quinden Jackson 92-yard touchdown run for Duncanville Ja'Quinden Jackson gets loose for a 92-yard touchdown run for Duncanville to extend its lead over Allen in the Class 6A Division I state semifinal at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ja'Quinden Jackson gets loose for a 92-yard touchdown run for Duncanville to extend its lead over Allen in the Class 6A Division I state semifinal at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15, 2018.

It took a walk-off Hail Mary by Galena Park North Shore to deny Duncanville a 6A Division I state championship last December.

Opponents will likely find it just as tough to stop the state runner-up Panthers this time around.

Duncanville, No. 1 in the Star-Telegram’s Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A preseason top 10, started slow Friday night, but found another gear in the second half on the way to a 24-3 victory against Lancaster in a nondistrict game at Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium.

Panthers (1-0) senior quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson accounted for most of Duncanville’s offensive fireworks. The four-star recruit, who is committed to Texas, passed for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Duncanville turned the ball over twice in the first half and trailed 3-0 midway through the second quarter. But Jackson got things going on the Panthers’ final drive of the half.

A 20-yard punt return by Roderick Daniels set the Panthers up at midfield with 6:03 left in the half. From there, Jackson engineered a 10-play, 50-yard drive that included a 2-yard keeper to convert fourth-and-1 at the 41 and a 15-yard completion to Daniels on third-and-13 from the 42.

Jackson capped the drive with a 13-yard dart to Zeriah Beason, an Oregon State commit, with 1:04 remaining in the second quarter for a 7-3 lead.

Jackson extended the lead in the third quarter on two deep passes. On the first drive of the third quarter, he scrambled and found Marquelan Crowell alone at midfield. The senior receiver did the rest of the work, racing into the end zone for an 88-yard touchdown.

After forcing a Lancaster (0-1) punt on the ensuing drive, Duncanville went to the air again. This time, Jackson connected with Suavevion Persley for a 57-yard score and a 21-3 lead.

Lancaster, which finished second to Highland Park last season in 6-5A Division I — a district that includes Mansfield Legacy and Mansfield Timberview — scored its only points on a 29-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive. The Tigers also opened the 2018 season against Duncanville, with the Panthers winning that contest 27-0 at home.

Lancaster’s defense stifled the Panthers early. Duncanville’s first drive ended in an interception near midfield by Barry Green of Lancaster. A second quarter drive deep into Tigers’ territory ended in a fumble recovery by James Grace at the Lancaster 17.

For extensive coverage of high school football check out DFWVarsity.com and Sunday’s print edition.