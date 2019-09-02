The week that was in high school football around Dallas-Fort Worth in Week 1

Friday Night Flights: Bearcats Stadium in Aledo One in a series showing high school football stadiums from above. This is drone video of the Bearcats stadium in Aledo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in a series showing high school football stadiums from above. This is drone video of the Bearcats stadium in Aledo.

Every week, we’ll recap the week that was in high school football around Dallas-Fort Worth. During the season opener to 2019, here’s a look at the top games, biggest upset, best individual performance and best play.

Top Game

Tie- Highland Park 66, Rockwall 59

The Scots came in winners in 37 of their last 38 games. Their only loss, 53-49 vs. Rockwall in 2017.

That game lived up to the hype and this one did too.

Rockwall scored three straight touchdowns in the first quarter and led 31-14 with 8:54 to go in the second, but Highland Park the final 17 points of the half to knot things up at the break.

There were three lead changes in the third quarter and Rockwall tied it at 52 early in the fourth.

Both teams had 30 first downs and over 700 yards, combining for 1,489 yards. Highland Park gained 761 yards, which ranks as 19th all time in the country for most yards in a single game by one team, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Arkansas commit Chandler Morris (HP) threw for 474 yards and 5 TDs, and rushed for 180 yards and 9 TDs. Rockwall QB Braedyn Locke threw for 528 yards and 5 TDs. Ohio State commit Jaxon Smith-Njigba (RHS) had 12 receptions for 269 yards and 3 TDs.

Tie- Denton Guyer 60, Aledo 57

The Wildcats and Bearcats lived up to their No. 1 ranking in last week’s Top 10 Week 1 games in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The way Guyer started the game, it appeared the score wasn’t going to be close, but Aledo coach Tim Buchanan said after the game, “It wasn’t going to be a blowout, I can promise you that.”

And he was right.

The Bearcats chipped away, finding themselves down eight at intermission with a chance to tie it in the third. They scored, but couldn’t tie it on the 2-point conversion and every time, Guyer had an answer.

Both teams had 28 first downs and combined for over 1,100 yards. Each team had a 100-yard rush, 200-yard passer and 100-yard receiver. Eli Stowers and Kaedric Cobbs had 330 of Guyer’s 359 yards on the ground.

The Wildcats visited the Bearcats on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Bearcat Stadium. Guyer defeated Aledo 60-57.

Biggest Upset

Arlington Martin 35, Austin Lake Travis 14

Lake Travis entered the season ranked as the No. 3 team in Class 6A, but Martin shut down the Cavaliers in the second half.

The Warriors grabbed a 14-7 lead in the second quarter when Zach Mundell threw a 33-yard TD pass to Cal Robinson.

The Cavs tied it and both teams went to the lockers at 14-14, but the Warriors held Lake Travis without a point after intermission while they three more TDs.

Martin held Lake Travis to 68 yards on 21 carries.

Mundell finished with 244 yards of total offense and 4 TDs.

Best Individual Performance

Morris’ performance was so incredible that we might have another tie, but we’ll chalk this category up to Weatherford senior running back Dezmond Forrest.

Forrest accounted for more than 450 yards and 9 TDs during an 81-40 victory against Granbury. He rushed 18 times for 289 yards and 7 TDs, and made five catches for 187 yards with 2 TDs. He also scored on two 2-point conversions.

It was the Roos’ most points in a game since 1935.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, his 58 points scored are fourth most in a single 11-man game in state history and the most since 1941.

Weatherford RB Dez Forrest during a scrimmage vs. Chisholm Trail. Tommy Hays Photography

Best Play

Trailing 24-21 in the final quarter on the road, Benbrook QB William Green and WR Demetrio Brown connected for the fourth and final time as the Bobcats defeated Nevada Community 28-24.

Their final score wasn’t easy. Brown was double-teamed and a defender tipped the pass attempt. Brown tipped it two more times before catching it and walking into the end zone.

The Bobcats gave up a quick TD after a fumble but came back to the same play for the 4th time tonight. William Green to Demetreo Brown . 28-24@WG3FB @brown_demetrio pic.twitter.com/XFlzdLjoYq — M1Photo (@M1Photo) August 31, 2019