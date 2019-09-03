Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A Top 10 rankings for Week 2; Two new area teams ranked

High School Football

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A for Week 2:

1. Highland Park (1-0), Previous (1): Defeated Rockwall 66-59. Next game vs. Mesquite Horn

2. Denton Ryan (1-0), Previous (3): Defeated Mesquite Poteet 49-6. Next game vs. Fossil Ridge

3. Aledo (0-1), Previous (2): Lost to Denton Guyer 60-57. Next game vs. Toluca, Mexico

4. Frisco Reedy (1-0), Previous (6): Defeated Plano West. Next game vs. The Colony

5. Lancaster (0-1), Previous (5): Lost to Duncanville 24-3. Next game vs. West Mesquite

6. Frisco Lone Star (1-0), Previous (8): Defeated Richland 55-3. Next game vs. Denton

7. The Colony (1-0), Previous (10): Defeated North Crowley 24-2. Next game vs. Frisco Reedy

8. Birdville (0-1), Previous (4): Lost to Keller Central 35-31. Next game vs. Little Elm

9. South Oak Cliff (1-0), Previous (N/A): Defeated Dallas Skyline 22-21. Next game vs. Duncanville

10. Crowley (1-0), Previous (N/A): Defeated Everman 26-13. Next game vs. Mansfield Legacy

On the fence: Burleson Centennial, Burleson, Colleyville Heritage

