Crowley snaps four-game losing streak to Everman in efficient performance

Crowley (1-0) scored a touchdown in each quarter to upend Everman 26-13 Friday night at Marr Stadium.

The rushing tandem of Dominique Johnson and Clatayvion Jackson led the attack. Johnson rushed 17 times for 134 yards and a touchdown. Jackson had 67 yards in 10 attempts and a pair of touchdowns.

Quarterback Kevin Miller was 11-of-13 passing for 140 yards and Crowley’s fourth touchdown to Jordyn Carden.

Everman’s two touchdowns, both scored by Errick Mills of 3 and 1 yards, came in the fourth quarter.

It marked the first win by Crowley over Everman (0-1) since 2013 and only the team’s second in the last 12 tries. Crowley had lost four consecutive times to Everman.

At first it looked like a rout was in the making for the visiting Eagles. After stopping the Bulldogs on the game’s initial possession, the Eagles needed only three plays to travel 51 yards with Johnson getting the last 31 by running up the middle and then scampering to the right and down the sideline for a touchdown. Roberto Alvarez’s extra point made it 7-0 Crowley.

After stopping Everman on the ensuing possession, Crowley was again on the march. The Eagles moved from their 44-yard line to the Everman 7 in 10 plays before the Bulldogs held on fourth down.

Late in the first half, Miller connected with M.J. Tillman who made a sparkling 48-yard catch despite tight coverage to the Everman 13. On the next play, Johnson scrambled into the end zone for a 14-0 Crowley lead.

Crowley opened the second half with a touchdown drive despite a bobbled kickoff return that began play at its 9-yard line. Helped by a personal foul and a 68-yard run by Johnson to the Everman 10, the longest play from scrimmage of the night, the Eagles scored in five plays. Jackson got the last six yards for a 20-0 Crowley lead.

TCU ties

Former TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson has family ties to Crowley. His father, Othell, is on the coaching staff as offensive coordinator. Shawn’s brother, Jacobe, is a freshman backup quarterback.

Shawn himself recently transferred to the University of Missouri but will not be eligible to play until next year as a redshirt junior.

