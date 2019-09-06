Weatherford starts 2-0 for first time since 2015 on late-game magic from Seals and Wheeler

Weatherford 4-star QB, Vandy commit Ken Seals goes through intense workout Senior quarterback and Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals has been training with Mari McGuire in Weatherford for the past 2 years. She works on speed, agility and explosiveness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Senior quarterback and Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals has been training with Mari McGuire in Weatherford for the past 2 years. She works on speed, agility and explosiveness.

For the first time since 2015, the Weatherford Kangaroos have started a season 2-0, with both victories on the road, as they rallied for a come-from-behind 34-29 victory at North Crowley Friday night.

Kangaroos senior quarterback Ken Seals threw for four touchdowns, including the game-winning 21-yard score to Jorden Wheeler with 52 seconds left in the game. It was their connection for a touchdown on the night, the first a 20-yarder for a 7-0 Weatherford lead in the first quarter.

Seals, who has committed to play for Vanderbilt next season, finished the game 18-for-30 for 263 yards with an interception. He also had touchdown passes of 25 yards to Nate Thomas and 9 yards to Seth Robertson.

In all, Seals completed passes to eight different receivers.

North Crowley sophomore quarterback Quinten Jackson, who split time at the position last week, played there the entire night this week. He threw for 152 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He also rushed for 80 yards on 13 carries.

Tristan White caught two of Jackson’s touchdowns of 14 and 39 yards, the latter giving the Panthers a 23-13 halftime advantage. White also ran for a 47-yard touchdown to put North Crowley up 29-27 with 3:54 to play.

White ended the night as the game’s leading rusher with 86 yards on 13 carries, and both of his catches went for scores.

Weatherford junior running back Dezmond Forrest, who scored nine touchdowns and gained 476 total yards in a season-opening 81-40 win at Granbury, finished this night with 71 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries. His 3-yard score gave the Kangaroos a 27-23 lead with 5:52 remaining.

Forrest also caught three passes for 76 yards, including a 53-yard pass and run on a trick play from Nicholas Schwikal. Schwikal also caught a clutch 15-yard pass from Seals on fourth-and-3 from the Weatherford 40 on the game-winning drive.

The Weatherford defense registered three sacks and forced two turnovers. The North Crowley defense had two sacks, an interception, and Coryon Martin returned a blocked extra point for two points late in the first half.

The Kangaroos defense also limited North Crowley to 2-for-11 on third down, but the Panthers were 2-for-2 on fourth down, including Jackson’s second touchdown pass to White. The Kangaroos were also successful on fourth down, converting three of six opportunities, the last being Schwikal’s big catch.