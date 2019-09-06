Highland Park QB, Weatherford RB among winners of Week 1 Built Ford Tough Player of the Week

Plano, El Paso Eastwood unite together before their Week 2 game in Frisco The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco.

Pretty sure there wasn’t any debate who would be voted players of the week in Class 6A and 5A during Week 1 of the Texas high school football season.

When you account for nine touchdowns, the choice is easy.

Weatherford junior running back Dez Forrest was named Built Ford Tough Player of the Week in 6A after compiling 476 yards of total offense, nine TDs, two 2-point conversions and a total of 58 points scored.

The Kangaroos beat Granbury 81-40, their most points scored in a single game since 1935.

Forrest’s 58 points ranked fourth all-time in state history and most since 1941.

Highland Park senior quarterback Chandler Morris, who led the Scots to a third consecutive state championship last season, was named player of the week in 5A.

Morris, who is committed to Arkansas and the son of Arkansas coach Chad Morris, passed for 23 of 47 for 474 yards and five TDs. He added 180 yards on 15 carries with four TDs as the Scots beat Rockwall 66-59.

Argyle senior QB Bo Hogeboom and Episcopal of Dallas senior QB Preston Morway were also named 4A and Private School players of the week that hailed from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Hogeboom had 358 yards and five TDs in a 42-14 win over Stephenville.

Morway threw for 477 yards and five TDs and added 57 yards rushing with another TD over Trinity Christian.

Sonora senior RB Brock Aschenbeck won Class 3A and Mount Enterprise senior RB Kendre Miller won 2A.