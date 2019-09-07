Offensive weapons, depth help Arlington Bowie beat Mansfield at the Cotton Bowl

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Arlington Bowie coach Danny DeArman hopes that depth will take his Volunteers far this season.

It showed Saturday as Bowie improved to 2-0.

Four different players scored touchdowns and the Vols defeated Mansfield 40-20 at the Cotton Bowl Prep Showcase.

“Very impressed today. Coming off last week’s win, we stepped it up a little bit,” said DeArman, whose team beat Flower Mound Marcus in Week 1. “Drevvon Ponder had another great game, we had a different receiver, different running back with big gains so I’m very excited.”

Mansfield (0-2) looked unstoppable during the game’s opening drive. The Tigers marched 13 plays for 74 yards and took nearly six minutes off the clock.

Donerio Davenport capped off the drive with a 1-yard TD run, but the extra point was missed to give Mansfield a 6-0 lead midway through the opening frame.

Mansfield running back #4 looking for the hole.

Bowie (2-0) answered the call with an 8-play and 71-yard drive as Marsaillus Sims scored on a 5-yard TD run with 1:30 left in the first quarter.

Sims finished with 39 yards and two TDs, his second from 15 yards for the final score.

The Vols extended their lead to 18-6 with a 57-yard TD pass from Ponder to Trint Scott in the second quarter and a 47-yard TD run by Ponder in the third quarter.

Ponder finished with eight carries for 119 yards and went 6 of 7 for 181 yards with two TD passes.

“We executed the plays really well the past two games,” Ponder said. “I just trust my running backs to get the outside blocks. Mansfield liked to crash the middle so we kept running outside.”

Davenport added his second TD run from the 9 to get Mansfield within 18-12 with 58 seconds left in the third, but Ponder and Jimmy Valsin hooked up for a 69-yard TD pass on the next play from scrimmage to end the quarter.

Bowie Volunteer #14 Drevvon Ponder runs the ball downfield.

“Jimmy has the chance to be one of the best receivers we’ve had here. He has good speed, size and hands,” said DeArman of Valsin, who recently picked up an offer from Kansas. “One of the first touchdowns today was created because of his block. He can block, which is sometimes hard to get out of receivers. He’s a different dimension.”

D’Aunte Prevost ran in a 33-yard TD for Bowie in the fourth. Prevost accounted for 104 yards.

Mansfield got a 69-yard TD pass from Hunt Young to Dameon Gomes, who had 93 yard receiving. Young went 10 of 18 for 185 yards. Davenport had a team-high 77 yards rushing.