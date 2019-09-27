Third-quarter interception, running back’s big night spark Crowley’s win over Saginaw

Crowley running back Dominique Johnson (7) scores 5 touchdowns against Saginaw, Friday night, September 27, 2019 played at Eagle Stadium in Crowley, TX. Special to the Star-Telegram

Tied at 21 late in the third quarter, both teams were searching for a spark on defense to help keep an undefeated season alive.

It was Crowley defensive backs Bryson Bonds and Jerome Williams that did the job.

Bonds, who holds 24 offers, made the hit on a Saginaw receiver just as the pass attempt reached him — the ball went flying in the air — and Williams made the interception.

The Eagles went on to score four of the next five touchdowns to pull away from the Rough Riders during homecoming, 49-28, on Friday night to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2013.

“That play doesn’t happen without Bryson. He came across, popped that ball and from there, I did the rest,” Williams said.

Crowley (5-0, 3-0 District 3-5A Division 1) running back Dominique Johnson, a 3-star Missouri commit, had just tied the game at 21 with a 12-yard run with 3:58 left in the third quarter.

The Crowley Eagles enter the field to face Saginaw, Friday night, September 27, 2019 played at Eagle Stadium in Crowley, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

“We needed that. We were like zombies out there and that interception kind of got everyone fired up,” Crowley coach JJ Resendez said.

Following Williams’ pick, Johnson, who rushed for a career-high 322 yards and three touchdowns, last week against Brewer, gave the Eagles the lead they’ve never relinquish, 28-21 with 2:25 to go in the period.

“First half was pretty slow. Halftime was about making adjustments,” said Johnson, who ran for a career-best five TDs. “Coach told me they were going to ride me the second half.”

Saginaw (4-1, 2-1) tied the game at 28 on the first play of the fourth quarter when quarterback Kameron Williams scrambled, keep the play alive and ran in a 46-yard TD.

The Eagles scored 21-unanswered points during a six-minute stretch in the final period.

Johnson scored on a 39-yard run with 9:51 left. He finished with 19 carries and 162 yards.

He was also voted homecoming king.

“It was a hard-fought battle and Jerome got that pick and gave us a spark, ever since then we started to roll, Johnson said.

Crowley was off to a scorching start when it took the opening drive 70 yards on nine plays. Johnson scored on a 4-yard run with 8:58 in the first quarter.

The Eagles picked up the ensuing kickoff on a pooch kick at the Saginaw 22.

Kevin Miller threw a 18-yard pass to Jordyn Carden and Johnson scored another 4-yard TD run as Crowley led 14-0 with 8:45 in the opening period.

Saginaw’s defense forced three punts to close the first half as the Rough Riders scored twice in the second quarter.

Saginaw running back Michael Jones (9) gets a few yards against Crowley during the 1st half, Friday night, September 27, 2019 played at Eagle Stadium in Crowley, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

The Rough Riders’ first scoring drive came when Williams found JT Kennard on an 8-yard TD pass with 10:11 before intermission, capping off a 10-play drive.

Following a Crowley 6-yard punt, Saginaw was set up at the Eagles’ 37 and tied the game with a Williams’ 5-yard run midway through the second quarter.

“They’re much improved and knocked us in the mouth a little bit, playing physical football and kept our offense off the field,” Resendez said. “Halftime message was don’t panic. We had to make some adjusts and Dom came out and ran downhill, and got after it.”

Crowley, which visits Azle in Week 6, gained 434 yards. Miller threw for 207 yards, including a 40-yard strike to Raylyn Govan in the fourth quarter. Duante Blake added a 16-yard TD run for the final score.

Saginaw, which hadn’t been 5-0 since 2012, gained 362 yards. Williams ran for 93 yards, passed for 211 and accounted for four TDs. Kennard made 11 catches for 116 yards and two scores.

The Rough Riders will host Boswell on Oct. 4.