Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 7

SHARE COPY LINK

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 6-0 in Week 6 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 for Week 7:

1. Argyle (5-0), Previous (1): The Eagles defeated Sanger 67-6. Next game vs. North Lamar.

2. Decatur (5-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Glen Rose 42-28 in Week 5. Next game vs. WF Hirschi.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

3. Grandview (6-0), Previous (3): The Zebras beat Teague 52-7. Next game vs. Groesbeck (10/18).

4. Nolan Catholic (6-0), Previous (4): The Vikings beat Bishop Lynch 37-6. Next game vs. Liberty Christian.

5. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (4-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat Houston St. Thomas 50-0 in Week 5. Next game vs. Cornerstone Christian.

6. Pottsboro (6-0), Previous (6): The Cardinals beat Van Alstyne 48-27. Next game vs. Howe.

7. Gunter (5-1), Previous (7): The Tigers beat S&S 49-0. Next game vs. Holliday.

8. Sunnyvale (5-0), Previous (8): The Raiders beat Dallas Madison 42-21 in Week 5. Next game vs. Caddo Mills.

9. Parish Episcopal (4-1), Previous (9): The Panthers beat FW Christian 57-12. Next game vs. Bishop Dunne.

10. Springtown (5-0), Previous (10): The Porcupines beat Graham 46-7 in Week 5. Next game vs. Mineral Wells.

On the fence: Gainesville, Grapevine Faith, Southwest Christian