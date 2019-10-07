Texas high school football state rankings Week 7; Carroll, Martin, Trinity move up in 6A

SHARE COPY LINK

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and Duncanville, Lone Star, Aledo, Argyle and Grandview continue to lead their respected classes.

Euless Trinity remained undefeated through six weeks after beating San Angelo Central on Friday. The Trojans moved up two spots to No. 22. Arlington Martin moved up one to No. 14 after shutting out North Crowley.

Southlake Carroll also moved up one to No. 7 after beating Denton Guyer, 46-34.

Guyer dropped from No. 7 to No. 17 following its first loss of the season.

Nolan Catholic remains No. 2 among private schools. The Vikings are 6-0 after beating Dallas Bishop Lynch.

DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.

Class 6A

1. Duncanville 5-0

2. Katy 5-0

3. Allen 5-0

4. Longview 5-0

5. North Shore 4-1

6. Westlake 5-0

7. Carroll 5-0

8. West Brook 5-0

9. Judson 5-0

10. Cy-Fair 5-0

11. DeSoto 5-0

12. Westfield 4-1

13. Atascocita 4-1

14. Martin 4-1

15. Lake Travis 5-1

16. Dickinson 5-1

17. Guyer 4-1

18. Cedar Hill 3-2

19. Midland Lee 5-0

20. Arlington 5-0

21. Vandegrift 6-0

22. Euless Trinity 6-0

23. Brandeis 6-0

24. Tompkins 5-1

25. Klein Oak 5-1

Class 5A Division 1

1. Lone Star 5-0

2. Shadow Creek 5-0

3. Ryan 5-0

4. Highland Park 4-1

5. Lufkin 4-1

6. Hutto 5-0

7. Richmond Foster 4-1

8. Lancaster 4-1

9. Wagner 5-1

10. Abilene Cooper 6-0

Class 5A Division 2

1. Aledo 4-1

2. Manvel 6-0

3. Calallen 5-0

4. A&M Consolidated 5-0

5. FB Marshall 5-1

6. Lubbock-Cooper 4-1

7. Port Neches-Groves 4-1

8. Rosenberg Lamar 5-0

9. Huntsville 4-2

10. Port Lavaca Calhoun 3-2

Class 4A Division 1

1. Argyle 5-0

2. Carthage 5-0

3. La Vega 5-1

4. Decatur 5-0

5. Columbia 5-0

6. Dumas 6-0

7. Brownwood 6-0

8. Springtown 5-0

9. Lampasas 4-1

10. Needville 5-1

Class 4A Division 2

1. Waco Connally 6-0

2. Pleasant Grove 5-1

3. West Orange-Stark 3-1

4. Midland Greenwood 6-0

5. Lubbock Estacado 6-0

6. Gilmer 4-2

7. Sunnyvale 5-0

8. Geronimo Navarro 5-0

9. Fairfield 5-1

10. Iowa Park 4-1

Class 3A Division 1

1. Grandview 6-0

2. Malakoff 4-1

3. Wall 5-0

4. Bushland 5-0

5. Atlanta 4-2

6. Rockdale 5-0

7. Diboll 5-0

8. Pottsboro 6-0

9. Jefferson 5-1

10. Eastland 5-0

Class 3A Division 2

1. Canadian 5-0

2. East Bernard 6-0

3. Newton 4-1

4. Gunter 5-1

5. Rogers 6-0

6. Crane 6-0

7. Abernathy 4-1

8. Cisco 4-1

9. Friona 5-0

10. Poth 4-1

Private

1. TC-Cedar Hill 4-1

2. Nolan Catholic 6-0

3. Houston Second Baptist 4-0

4. Austin Regents 5-1

5. Parish Episcopal 4-1