Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player and team of the week for games from the past week.

The winners will be announced Wednesday.

Send nominations by Sunday to bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week Kaylen Beaty, Boswell: 16 kills, 0.319%, 15 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces vs Birdville Lyric Stewart, Lake Ridge: 22 kills, 0.364%, 12 digs, 4 aces, 4 blocks vs Mansfield Payton Bell, Granbury: 14 kills, 19 digs, 3 blocks vs Burleson Jada Price, Argyle: Career-high 47 digs vs Decatur Created with

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball team of the week Keller: Upset 6A No. 1 Byron Nelson in 4 sets Granbury: Upset 5A No. 4 Burleson in 5 sets Created with