Nolan Catholic blows past Bishop Lynch with 26 straight points in second half

SHARE COPY LINK

After a classic defensive struggle in the first half Friday night, Nolan Catholic unleashed a potent offensive attack in the second half to earn an impressive 37-6 win over Bishop Lynch at Doskocil Stadium.

Vikings kicker Riley Riethman booted a 48-yard field goal as time expired to give Nolan Catholic an 11-6 lead at halftime before the avalanche of 26 more unanswered points in the second half.

Leading the way for Nolan Catholic were running backs Emeka Megwa and Sergio Snider. Megwa, a 220-pound sophomore pounded the ball 19 times for 121 yards and a 2-yard score in the waning minutes of the game. Snider, an elusive, 175-pound freshman, jolted 64 yards for a score just minutes earlier in the final quarter on only his fourth carry of the game.

Nolan Catholic broke the game open in the third quarter with two bombs from quarterback Jimmy Taylor to receiver Brandon Chitman — 56 yards on the first one and 36 yards on the second TD.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bishop Lynch’s only score came in the second quarter, when Buzz Jerde caught a 6-yard pass from Friars quarterback Michael Light on a fourth-down play that capped a 17-play, 71-yard drive.

The win extends the Vikings’ record to 6-0 for the year with a homecoming game against Liberty Christian next week.