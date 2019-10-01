Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 6

SHARE COPY LINK

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 5-0 in Week 5 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A rankings for Week 6:

1. Duncanville (4-0), Previous (1): The Panthers beat Berkner 42-0. Next game vs. Skyline.

2. Allen (5-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat McKinney 49-21. Next game vs. Plano East (10/11).

3. Denton Guyer (4-0), Previous (3): The Wildcats beat Keller Central 49-10. Next game vs. Carroll.

4. Southlake Carroll (4-0), Previous (4): The Dragons beat Keller 56-14. Next game vs. Guyer.

5. DeSoto (5-0), Previous (6): The Eagles beat Lake Ridge 63-28. Next game vs. Mansfield (10/11).

6. Arlington (4-0), Previous (7): The Colts beat Trimble Tech 70-0. Next game vs. Paschal.

7. Euless Trinity (5-0), Previous (8): The Trojans beat LD Bell 42-7. Next game vs. San Angelo Central

8. Prosper (5-0), Previous (9): The Eagles beat Plano East 42-0. Next game vs. Dallas Jesuit (10/11).

9. Arlington Martin (3-1), Previous (10): The Warriors beat Lamar 39-8. Next game vs. North Crowley.

10. Cedar Hill (3-2), Previous (N/A): The Longhorns beat Waxahachie 63-34. Next game vs. Summit (10/11).

On the fence: Summit, Rockwall, Keller Central