Sims throws for five touchdowns... in the first half as Arlington defeats Trimble Tech

Kris Sims threw for 192 yards and five touchdowns in the first half as Arlington rolled past Trimble Tech, 70-0, at Farrington Field.

The Colts have been fast starters over recent seasons. With the win, Arlington has started the season 4-0 for the third year in a row and has 10 consecutive non-district wins.

Arlington took control of the contest quickly. The Colts covered 71 yards in 3 plays on the game’s opening series. BJ Rogers’ 39 yard run set up Arlington on the Trimble Tech 22. Sims followed with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Luckey to open the scoring with 11:14 to play in the first quarter.

Trimble Tech lost four yards for a three-and-out series on its opening drive. Arlington took over at the Bulldogs’ 47 and wasted little time cashing in. The Colts needed only four plays to cover the distance, with Sims throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Charles Brown.

Arlington started its third series on the Trimble Tech 25. Brown’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Myles Kelly gave the Colts a 21-0 lead.

Rogers scored on a 15-yard touchdown run with 1:43 to play in the first quarter. On the following series, the Colts’ Pierce Salyer scooped up a loose ball at the Trimble Tech 15 after a botched shotgun snap and ran it back for a touchdown. Arlington led 35-0 after one quarter.

The onslaught continued in the second. Sims connected with Lesley Odimara down the sideline for a 58-yard touchdown pass one minute into the quarter. Zander Benson scored on a 46-yard touchdown run and Sims threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Joel Murray.

Jondavion Walker’s 42-yard touchdown run put Arlington up 63-0 with 4:31 left before halftime. The Colts totalled 374 yards total offense in the first half while holding Trimble Tech to seven yards of offense.

Arlington has outscored Trimble Tech by a combined score of 140-8 over the last two seasons.