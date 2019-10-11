Late missed field goal dooms Trinity in loss to Haltom

SHARE COPY LINK

It came down to the final three seconds of the game, but when Trinity missed a 33-yard field goal attempt, it gave Haltom a 23-20 win Friday night at the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex.

After Trinity scored with almost six minutes remaining to go up 20-16, the Trojans elected to go for the 2-point conversion but were held short of the goal line.

That gave the Buffalos (3-3, 1-1 in District 3-6A) the opportunity to go 72 yards in 4:26 in 13 plays to score and go on top.

Kenneth Cormier Jr. scored for Haltom on that drive from 3 yards out.

It was a game that Haltom seemed to control most of the way.

The teams traded short scoring plays to tie the game early, 7-7, with Trinity’s Zechariah Moore punching it in from 3 yards and Haltom’s Adam Hill, from 4 yards.

Haltom took the big swing of momentum late in the second quarter.

With the Trojans (6-1, 2-1) riding the running of Moore, they handed the ball to him looking for his second score of the night, only to have Moore fumble the ball at the Buffs’ 2.

Haltom’s Johnny Smith-Rider scooped up the loose ball and scampered 66 yards to the Trinity 29 yard line.

Although the Haltom drive couldn’t muster a first down, Hunter Villavicencio nailed a 42-yard field goal to give the Buffs a 10-7 lead.

Villavicencio hit another field goal, this time from 34 yards as the first half expired, and Haltom took a 13-7 lead into the locker room.

In the third quarter, Trinity used a steady diet of Valentine Foni at quarterback to run the ball on the Haltom defense.

Foni amassed 117 yards on just nine carries and scored twice for the Trojans.

But Haltom’s defense kept Foni and Moore (127 yards on 19 carries and a score) in check just enough to keep the final drive the pivotal opportunity for their offense.

Villavicencio hit his third field goal of the game late in the third quarter from 27 yards.

Hill finished with 107 rushing yards and 89 passing yards for Haltom.

The Buffs now travel to Shotwell Stadium to take on Abilene, while Trinity will host Weatherford.