Weatherford’s Ken Seals named Week 6 Built Ford Tough 6A football player of the week

Four-star quarterback Ken Seals and the Weatherford Kangaroos put on an offensive show during their Week 6 home victory against Haltom.

Seals completed 18 of 21 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns as the Roos won 66-52 to improve to 5-1 this season.

For his performance, the Vanderbilt commit was named Week 6 Built Ford Tough Class 6A high school football player of the week.

Seals became the school’s all-time leader with 51 career passing touchdowns and needs 153 yards to have the record for career passing yards with four games left in the regular season.

He also needs four more TDs, passing or rushing, to set the overall touchdown record.

The Kangaroos, who are 1-1 in District 3-6A, face Euless Trinity on Oct. 18.

Seals also received more good news when he announced on Twitter that he was named to his fifth International Bowl.

He was named to the U.S. Under-19 National Team, which will play the Panama National Team on Jan. 15 at AT&T Stadium. Seals threw a 58-yard TD pass to help the U.S. Under-18 National team beat Canada, 27-10, earlier this year.