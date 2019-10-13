Cooper, Dunbar handle Benbrook in homecoming win; Wildcats unbeaten in district

Dunbar’s Savyon Barrett races through the Benbrook line in the fourth quarter during Saturday’s October 12, 2019 football game at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Aaron Cooper did a little bit of everything for Fort Worth Dunbar in Saturday’s District 6-4A Division I victory over Benbrook Saturday at Clark Stadium.

Cooper ran, threw and caught a pass for a touchdown to help the Wildcats bring home a 28-10 homecoming win.

Dunbar (2-4, 2-0) led 21-3 at halftime and unlike last season, the Wildcats were able to pull out the win. Last year, Benbrook trailed 21-10 at halftime and rallied to win 29-28.

Cooper finished with 88 yards rushing on 16 carries. His only pass of the game went for a 5-yard score to Joel Miles and late in the game, he hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Dorian Carr. Cooper caught three passes for 39 yards.

Dunbar’s next district game is Friday at Kennedale.

Benbrook (3-4, 1-2) plays Diamond Hill-Jarvis Friday at Scarbrough-Handley Field. The Bobcats outgained the Wildcats 282 yards to 234, but also committed two costly penalties.

Cooper opened the scoring for the Wildcats with a 1-yard run in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. The run capped a 6-play, 65-yard drive to start the game.

Benbrook’s first possession ended with Francisco Ceja’s 26-yard field goal. The Bobcats’ next possession didn’t turn out as well when Dunbar’s Trevon Gray-McCoy returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown.

Gray-McCoy’s interception came after the pass tipped off the hands of a pair of players.

After Carr went out with an injury, Cooper took over at quarterback and threw a 5-yard TD pass to Miles for the lone score of the second quarter giving Dunbar 21-3 lead heading into halftime.

Benbrook’s first drive of the second half ended on downs at the Dunbar 18. The Bobcats’ second possession resulted in a 3-yard TD pass from William Green to Isaiah Carpenter that cut Dunbar’s lead to 21-10.

The Bobcats’ next two possessions ended with a lost fumble and a punt. After the punt, Dunbar put the game away when Carr hit Cooper for a 25-yard score that put the Wildcats up 28-10.