High School Football
Cooper, Dunbar handle Benbrook in homecoming win; Wildcats unbeaten in district
Aaron Cooper did a little bit of everything for Fort Worth Dunbar in Saturday’s District 6-4A Division I victory over Benbrook Saturday at Clark Stadium.
Cooper ran, threw and caught a pass for a touchdown to help the Wildcats bring home a 28-10 homecoming win.
Dunbar (2-4, 2-0) led 21-3 at halftime and unlike last season, the Wildcats were able to pull out the win. Last year, Benbrook trailed 21-10 at halftime and rallied to win 29-28.
Cooper finished with 88 yards rushing on 16 carries. His only pass of the game went for a 5-yard score to Joel Miles and late in the game, he hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Dorian Carr. Cooper caught three passes for 39 yards.
Dunbar’s next district game is Friday at Kennedale.
Benbrook (3-4, 1-2) plays Diamond Hill-Jarvis Friday at Scarbrough-Handley Field. The Bobcats outgained the Wildcats 282 yards to 234, but also committed two costly penalties.
Cooper opened the scoring for the Wildcats with a 1-yard run in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. The run capped a 6-play, 65-yard drive to start the game.
Benbrook’s first possession ended with Francisco Ceja’s 26-yard field goal. The Bobcats’ next possession didn’t turn out as well when Dunbar’s Trevon Gray-McCoy returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown.
Gray-McCoy’s interception came after the pass tipped off the hands of a pair of players.
After Carr went out with an injury, Cooper took over at quarterback and threw a 5-yard TD pass to Miles for the lone score of the second quarter giving Dunbar 21-3 lead heading into halftime.
Benbrook’s first drive of the second half ended on downs at the Dunbar 18. The Bobcats’ second possession resulted in a 3-yard TD pass from William Green to Isaiah Carpenter that cut Dunbar’s lead to 21-10.
The Bobcats’ next two possessions ended with a lost fumble and a punt. After the punt, Dunbar put the game away when Carr hit Cooper for a 25-yard score that put the Wildcats up 28-10.
