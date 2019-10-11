Bowie scores early, stingy Volunteer defense holds off undefeated, state-ranked Arlington

Arlington Bowie celebrates their victory over Arlington, 21-20, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX. Special to the Star-Telegram

Arlington Bowie came into Friday night’s game against Arlington as heavy underdogs.

Arlington was undefeated, ranked No. 20 in the state and was 23-12 in the series, including wins in the past three seasons.

Bowie had everything to prove against the Colts, the reigning District 4-6A champions.

But thanks to two early touchdowns and a stingy defensive unit, the Volunteers upset the Colts, 21-20, for their first win against Arlington at Wilemon Field since 1982.

The Vols keep pace for the district title race with Martin, which beat Sam Houston on Friday. Both teams are 3-0 in district play and 5-1 overall, and meet in the final regular season game.

Bowie was forced to punt on the game’s opening drive, but Arlington muffed the return at its own 21-yard line. Five plays later, the Vols grabbed a 7-0 lead on quarterback Drevvon Ponder’s 6-yard touchdown run at the 8:02 mark of the first quarter.

The Arlington Bowie Volunteers enter the field to face the Arlington Colts, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

The Colts (5-1, 2-1) went for it on fourth down during their first four drives and couldn’t convert one. Following Arlington’s second failed attempt, Trint Scott scored from the 7 to give Bowie a 14-0 edge with 4:49 left in the period.

Arlington’s third possession ended on an 8-yard sack by DeAnte Betts, who came around the blind side untouched. The Colts didn’t complete a pass that ended their fourth drive.

But Bowie’s offense stalled as well. After a 5-yard loss and incomplete pass, Arlington’s Drake Stokes and Antonio Franco teamed up for an 11-yard sack.

Then on the punt, the snap was dropped and Seth Browning and Malakhi Kellough tackled Ponder in the end zone for the Arlington safety with 8:36 left in the second quarter.

Cooper Hicks nailed a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter to pull the Colts within 14-5 and quarterback Kris Sims threw a perfect ball to a striding Charles Brown for a 70-yard TD to make it 14-12 with 2:35 to go in quarter.

Arlington running back BJ Rogers (6) tries to break free of Arlington Bowie defensive back Chris Roshell (16) during the first half, Friday night, October 11, 2019 played at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Arlington’s drives in the fourth also resulted in a turnover on downs and Bowie added to its lead, 21-12 with 3:46 to play. The Volunteers fumbled on first-and-goal, but Aaron Runnels was able to fall on the ball in the end zone for six.

The Colts pulled within one with Sims’ 16-yard TD pass to Rodney Luckey with 2:31 left, but Arlington couldn’t stop Bowie, which picked up a first down on Marsaillus Sims’ 11-yard rush with under a minute remaining.

Bowie rushed for 177 yards, 114 from Marsaillus Sims on 17 carries.

Arlington gained 304 yards. Sims threw for 217 while Brown made four catches for 118 yards.