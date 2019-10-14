Crime
Ex-Mansfield Summit football player critically wounded in Fort Worth drive-by shooting
A former Mansfield Summit High School football player was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting near Mansfield Highway, according to police and his college football coach.
Lacoryien Washington who plays for Stephen F. Austin State University was wounded by a stray bullet, according to SFA Coach Colby Carthel in a Sunday Tweet.
Police did not identify the victim, but officers said a man was in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway.
WFAA-TV reported that a group of people were gathered in a parking lot early Sunday when a vehicle pulled in, shot several rounds toward the group and the drove off.
Police reported the man was shot in the head.
No one had been arrested as of Monday.
Carthel said Washington was an innocent bystander when he was shot, and asked for players for the team’s defensive back.
Comments