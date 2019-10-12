Fort Worth police investigating officer-involved shooting

Fort Worth police were gathering information Saturday morning on an officer-involved shooting. The department wouldn’t immediately say where or when the incident occurred, or if anyone was killed or injured, but said more information would be released later. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Officer Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman, said around 8:20 a.m. “the information on the officer involved shooting will be shared” as soon as it’s available. He wouldn’t say where or when the incident occurred, or if anyone was killed or injured.

An official statement with more information on what happened will be sent out later, he said.

KTVT (Channel 11) tweeted the shooting occurred on Allen Avenue near Mississippi Avenue in south Fort Worth.

According to a police call log, officers responded to an address at that location shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday when a caller reported the front door of a home was open. After the initial call, more than 20 additional police units responded to that address.

Charley Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT), tweeted that two officers were involved in the shooting during a burglary call and neither officer was hurt.