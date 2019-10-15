Mount Vernon players, coached by Art Briles, to face UIL on ineligibility appeal Oct. 22

Coach Art Briles watches his team practice at Mount Vernon High School, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Mount Vernon, Texas. Briles was back at his roots Monday, coaching a high school football team in Texas after a season in Italy and more than three years after the two-time Big 12 champion coach was fired by Baylor in the wake of a sexual assault scandal. AP Photo

Two high school football players from Mount Vernon, coached by former Baylor coach Art Briles, will appeal their ineligibility ruling in front of the UIL State Executive Committee (SEC) on Oct. 22 in Pflugerville.

According to the UIL agenda, the SEC will hear the appeal at 9:30 a.m. “There may be a slight adjustment to the time, but we will send out the usual press release the day before with the final agenda,” the UIL said in an email on Tuesday.

“Mount Vernon High School: Appeal of District 7-3A Division I Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

1. Student A

2. Student B”

Briles and the Mount Vernon (5-1) won’t forfeit any of their wins this season after using two ineligible players, Brock and Cameron Nellor. The Tigers lost to Jefferson 47-16 on Friday.

“The District Executive Committee (DEC) for District 7-3A met October 8 and ruled two Mount Vernon students ineligible for changing schools for athletic purposes. Because these students were ruled eligible in a previous DEC hearing, Mount Vernon will not forfeit any football games. The students are ineligible for varsity athletic competition starting on October 8, and can appeal this ruling to the State Executive Committee (SEC),” the UIL said in the email on Oct. 10.

Briles was hired at Mount Vernon in May, three years after being fired from Baylor after a number of his players were accused of sexual assault in a rape scandal. Mount Vernon is 130 miles east of Fort Worth.