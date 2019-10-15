Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 8

SHARE COPY LINK

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 7-0 in Week 7 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 for Week 8:

1. Argyle (6-0), Previous (1): The Eagles defeated North Lamar 63-14. Next game vs. Paris.

2. Decatur (6-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Hirschi 40-28. Next game vs. Springtown.

3. Grandview (6-0), Previous (3): The Zebras beat Teague 52-7 in Week 6. Next game vs. Groesbeck.

4. Nolan Catholic (7-0), Previous (4): The Vikings beat Liberty Christian 41-14. Next game vs. Midland Christian (10/25).

5. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (5-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat Cornerstone Christian 24-0. Next game vs. McKinney Christian.

6. Pottsboro (7-0), Previous (6): The Cardinals beat Howe 42-3. Next game vs. Bonham.

7. Gunter (6-1), Previous (7): The Tigers beat Holliday 20-7. Next game vs. City View.

8. Sunnyvale (5-0), Previous (8): The Raiders beat Caddo Mills 54-21. Next game vs. Nevada Community.

9. Parish Episcopal (5-1), Previous (9): The Panthers beat Bishop Dunne 37-14. Next game vs. Bishop Lynch.

10. Springtown (5-0), Previous (10): The Porcupines beat Mineral Wells 66-7. Next game vs. Decatur.

On the fence: Gainesville, Grapevine Faith, Dallas Christian