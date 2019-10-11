Cedar Hill hands Mansfield Summit first loss after sizzling start

SHARE COPY LINK

Facing a tough test at home, junior quarterback Kaidon Salter made sure Cedar Hill passed with flying colors.

Emphasis on passing. Salter completed 17 of 21 throws for 283 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a pair of scores as Cedar Hill topped previously undefeated Mansfield Summit 49-21 in a pivotal District 7-6A game at Longhorn Stadium. With the victory, Cedar Hill (4-3, 3-0) stayed unbeaten in district play.

The Longhorns scored early and often, reaching the end zone on seven of their first nine drives, including four of six first-half possessions and their first three possessions of the second half.

Their opening drive went 75 yards in nine plays with Corie Allen scoring on a 4-yard run. The touchdown was set up the previous play on a 43-yard pass from Salter to Quin Bright.

Bright caught seven passes for 131 yards — all in the first half. Salter completed 15 of 19 passes for 224 and a touchdown in the opening half.

The Longhorns soon punched it in again after a fumble recovery set Cedar Hill up with a short field. Summit (5-1, 2-1) committed four turnovers, including three lost fumbles. On fourth-and-6 at the 40, Salter connected with Kevin Young for a 25-yard completion to the 15. Salter scored on a 10-yard keeper two plays later for a 14-0 lead with 5:25 remaining in the opening quarter.

A 44-yard completion from Salter to Bright set up a 13-yard scoring run by Young early in the second quarter. The Cedar Hill lead ballooned to 28-0 with 37 seconds left in the first half on Salter’s shovel pass to Young for a 6-yard score.

Salter added a 50-yard touchdown pass to Brian Rainey and 1-yard keeper for a score in the third quarter before resting the fourth quarter.

Summit scored its first points with no time left on the clock in the second quarter. The touchdown came on a leaping 28-yard grab by receiver Jaelon Travis, a Kansas State commit.

Hal Presley led the Summit offense with 123 receiving yards on three catches, including a 31-yard touchdown.