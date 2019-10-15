FW Country Day renames track after late alumnus, UT-Austin standout Barrett Havran

Courtesy

Barrett Havran made quite a name for himself running track at Fort Worth Country Day School (FWCD).

Now, the very track on which he set several school records bears his name following some renovations.

A recent dedication ceremony was held in his honor to mark a milestone in the ongoing fundraising efforts in his memory over the years.

Along with a new entryway for the track on the south side of Rosacker Stadium, there is updated fencing around the perimeter, and added signage to the press box and concession area.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Inside the track itself are four new long jump pits, two new long jump runways and a new pole vault runway and landing pad.

An endowment has also been created to support future track updates and improvements, as well as community service initiatives.

“FWCD is honored to dedicate this facility in remembrance of Barrett’s legacy, and we’re extremely grateful for all of the generous donors who have made these new additions possible,” FWCD Athletic director Brian Phelps said. “Not only will these updates help improve our athletics amenities as a whole, but they will ultimately advance the practice and potential of our athletes.”

Havran, a 1998 graduate of FWCD, passed away in 2011 at age 31. While at the school, he was a standout and achieved numerous accolades in both academics and athletics.

During his senior year, Havran served as captain of the football and track teams, and set multiple school sports records – some of which he still holds. He received a track scholarship to the University of Texas at Austin, where he was the ninth-ranked decathlete in school history and ranked 18th nationally before graduating in 2002.

“I was tasked to sift through decades’ worth of archival SPC (Southwest Preparatory Conference) track and field records in an attempt to update and modernize our FWCD track and field record board. Needless to say, Barrett Havran’s name appeared several times on that board,” FWCD Track and Cross Country Coach Jared Connaughton said.

“Not only were his performances excellent, but what stood out to me was how well-versed and multifaceted he was, as his name appears as a record holder in the jumps, throws, hurdles and as a part of relays.”

Connaughton said he hopes current and upcoming athletes will be inspired by Havran’s history and push to get their own name in the record books.

“Records, however, as they say, are ‘meant to be broken.’ So it’s my hope that when current and future Country Day student-athletes cross beneath the new ‘Barrett Havran Track’ archway and look up at Barrett’s name, they’ll ask themselves if they’re willing to put forth the effort, commitment and sacrifice that Barrett did in the pursuit of excellence, with hopes that, one day, their name may appear alongside Barrett’s on our prestigious record board,” he said.