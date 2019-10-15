Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 8

SHARE COPY LINK

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 7-0 in Week 7 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A rankings for Week 8:

1. Frisco Lone Star (6-0), Previous (1): The Rangers beat Independence 63-14. Next game vs. The Colony.

2. Denton Ryan (6-0), Previous (2): The Raiders beat Coll. Heritage 35-9. Next game vs. Creekview.

3. Highland Park (5-1), Previous (3): The Scots beat Legacy 76-6. Next game vs. Samuell.

4. Aledo (5-1), Previous (4): The Bearcats beat Burleson 57-21. Next game vs. Cleburne.

5. Lancaster (5-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat Sunset 73-0. Next game vs. Adams.

6. The Colony (6-0), Previous (6): The Cougars beat Frisco Heritage 65-32. Next game vs Lone Star.

7. Frisco (7-0), Previous (7): The Raccoons beat Lake Dallas 38-7. Next game vs. Denison.

8. Red Oak (5-1), Previous (8): The Hawks beat Kimball 48-13. Next game vs. Adamson.

9. Burleson Centennial (6-1), Previous (9): The Spartans beat Cleburne 56-55 in OT. Next game vs. Waco University.

10. Azle (6-1), Previous (10): The Hornets beat Boswell 49-13. Next game vs. Chisholm Trail.

On the fence: Crowley, Ennis, Kimball, Birdville, Grapevine