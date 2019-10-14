The week that was in high school football around DFW in Week 7; Upsets galore

SHARE COPY LINK

Every week, we’ll recap the week that was in high school football around Dallas-Fort Worth. During Week 7, here’s a look at the top games, biggest upset and best individual performance,

Top Game

1. Burl. Centennial 56, Cleburne 55 OT

Centennial extended its win streak vs. Cleburne to six games as Jaylon Jackson scored on a 70-yard touchdown run with four seconds left in regulation. His two-point conversion tied the game to force overtime.

Zionn Ababio scored from five yards and after Cleburne quarterback Gunner Hammond threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Ethan Steck on fourth-and-goal, the Yellow Jackets tried running for two points and were stopped short.

The Spartans won their fourth straight and improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in District 5-5A Division 2.

2. Arl. Bowie 21, Arlington 20

The Volunteers hadn’t beaten the Colts at Wilemon Field since 1982, but that drought ended in Week 7 after Bowie hung on for a key District 4-6A win. Bowie improved to 5-1 and 3-0 in district play, tied for first place.

The Vols scored two early touchdowns and the defense stopped Arlington on five fourth down attempts.

Arlington was ranked No. 20 in the state and undefeated this season.

Biggest Upset

1. Haltom 23, Euless Trinity 20

With under a minute left in the game, the Buffalos’ running back Kenneth Cormier Jr. scored on a 3-yard TD run. The Trojans missed a field goal with three seconds left to send Haltom to an upset victory.

Haltom upset Trinity for the second straight season. The Buffs won 48-34 in 2018.

It was a bigger upset than last season as Trinity was No. 22 in the state this year and undefeated. Haltom had graduated all-state QB Michael Black, two all-district receivers and nine defensive starters.

2. Chisholm Trail 29, Saginaw 28

The Rangers hadn’t won a district game since 2017, riding an 11-game skid, but they upset the 5-1 Saginaw Rough Riders.

3. LD Bell 35, Richland 34 OT

Bell QB Landry Choate scored on a 1-yard run and the Blue Raiders’ defense stopped Richland’s two-point try to pick up its first district win since 2016, snapping a 17-game skid.

Best Individual Performance

Garret Rangel, Frisco Lone Star

Lone Star and Frisco Independence entered Week 7 undefeated, but the Rangers showcased just why they’re the top ranked team in 5A Division 1. The Rangers scored three TDs in the opening quarter and led 42-7 at intermission. They routed the Knights 63-14.

Rangel, a sophomore quarterback, was nearly perfect, completing 22 of 23 passes for 379 yards and three TDs. He added one score on the ground with 31 yards on four carries. Rangel threw TD passes to 50, 43 and 15, the last coming in the fourth quarter to Stanford commit Marvin Mims.

Lone Star gained 630 yards of total offense and held the Knights to 274.