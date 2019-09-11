Picking out the Top 10 Week 3 high school football games to watch in Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Which Dallas-Fort Worth area team is going to enter Week 4 with a 3-0 record?

There are a ton of heavyweight matchups to watch in Week 3 as the 2019 Texas high school football season continues, so much so that it’s far too difficult to pick just 10.

But we dwindled down the candidates to these 10 best Week 3 games in DFW:

1. St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) at Duncanville

6 p.m. Saturday

A Top 25 showdown in the 469 Saturday night as the Cadets and Panthers battle for national supremacy.

St John’s is one of the nation’s top private schools and ranked No. 16 in the MaxPreps Top 25. The Cadets were No. 4 last week before dropping a game with St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), which is No. 12 and the top-ranked team in Pennsylvania.

According to 247Sports, the Cadets have eight of the top 19 class of 2020 recruits from the District of Columbia, including the top 4 and five of the top 6.

Outside linebacker Mekhail Sherman is a 5-star prospect committed to Georgia. He’s ranked as the No. 14 player in the nation, No. 2 OLB. 4-star receiver Rakim Jarrett is committed to LSU, 4-star defensive tackle Tre Williams is committed to Clemson and 3-star safety Mordecai McDaniel is committed to Tennessee.

Duncanville (2-0) is the top-ranked Class 6A team in the area, top-ranked 6A team in the state and No. 5 in the MaxPreps Top 25. The Panthers are coming off a 59-3 win over South Oak Cliff in Week 2. They beat Lancaster 24-3 in Week 1.

Duncanville quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson is committed to Texas and safety Chris Thompson Jr. is an Auburn commit.

2. Frisco Lone Star at Highland Park

7:30 p.m. Friday

A Top 5 matchup kicks off in Dallas on Friday when Lone Star visits the three-time defending 5A Division 1 state champs.

The Rangers are ranked No. 4 in the area and No. 3 in the state. HP is No. 1 in both polls.

Lone Star has outscored two opponents 130-3. WR Marvin Mims is committed to Stanford.

Highland Park won a shootout 66-59 vs. Rockwall in Week 1. LB Prince Dorbah is committed to Texas while QB Chandler Morris is committed to Arkansas.

Mike Roach 247Sports

3. Arlington Bowie vs. Rockwall

7:30 p.m. Friday (Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium)

The Volunteers are looking for their second 3-0 start in the past three years. They could’ve started 3-0 last year, but a 49-34 loss to Rockwall prevented it.

Bowie is coming off wins against Marcus and Mansfield, the latter to win the Cotton Bowl Showcase.

Rockwall lost a thriller to Highland Park in Week 1, but rebounded to beat Rowlett in Week 2. Four-star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State) has 17 catches, 401 yards and five TDs through two games.

The Arlington Bowie Volunteers taking the field at the 2019 Cotton Bowl Prep Showcase.

4. DeSoto vs. Bishop Dunne

6 p.m. Saturday (Sprague Field)

DeSoto entered the area’s 6A rankings this week at No. 9 after beating Jesuit to start 2-0. The Eagles are No. 12 in the state.

Bishop Dunne is No. 5 in the area’s 4A/Others rankings. The Falcons beat Dallas Skyline.

The Falcons are the defending state champs in TAPPS Division 1.

DeSoto beat Bishop Dunne 19-7 last season.

5. Prosper at Flower Mound

7 p.m. Friday

Prosper has enjoyed opening its new football stadium with two wins by a combined score of 80-14, but now the Eagles get their first test with fellow 2-0 team Flower Mound.

The Jaguars are averaging 52 points per game with wins over Fossil Ridge and Plano West.

QB Blake Short went 20 of 27 for 346 yards and five TDs while RB Pierce Hudgens ran for 123 yards and three TDs in Week 1.

6. Burleson Centennial at Aledo

7:30 p.m. Friday

District 5-5A Division 2 is starting this week and the projected top 2 teams kick it off at Bearcat Stadium.

Centennial entered the week at No. 9 in the state poll and No. 10 in area after beginning the season 2-0 with wins over Corsicana and Denison.

Aledo is No. 2 in the area and No. 1 in 5A Division 2. The Bearcats won last season’s matchup, 63-16.

7. Justin Northwest vs. Grapevine

7 p.m. Thursday (Mustang-Panther Stadium)

After Colleyville Heritage had its home opener at the renovated MPS, it’s the Mustangs turn when they host the Texans, who will come in looking for their first win of the season.

Despite the 0-2 mark, Northwest is coming off one of its biggest offensive performances ever when it scored 65 points during a 3-point loss to McKinney North in Week 2.

The Texans led the Fort Worth area with 770 yards of total offense. QB Austin Ahmad threw for 512 yards and seven TDs while WR Zavion Taylor set program records with 16 catches, 309 yards and six TDs.

Grapevine traveled to Azle in Week 1 and won 23-22, but fell to Abilene Cooper in Week 2.

However, the Mustangs did win this matchup last season, 56-21.

Grapevine players romp through a banner before the game. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019. David Kent Special to the Star-Telegram

8. Birdville vs. Weatherford

7:30 p.m. Friday (Kangaroo Stadium)

The Roos are looking for their first 3-0 start since 2014 when they host the Hawks, who rebounded from a Week 1 loss to Keller Central. Birdville defeated Little Elm 35-21.

RB Laderrious Mixon rushed for 183 yards.

Weatherford rallied to beat North Crowley late in Week 2 as 4-star QB Ken Seals (Vanderbilt) threw for 265 yards. The Roos set a record with an 81-40 win vs. Granbury in the opener.

SHARE COPY LINK Senior quarterback and Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals has been training with Mari McGuire in Weatherford for the past 2 years. She works on speed, agility and explosiveness.

9. Lake Ridge vs. Timberview

7:30 p.m. Friday (Newsom Stadium)

Timberview is looking for its first win as the Wolves have one of the toughest non-district schedules in the state. The Wolves lost to Oklahoma state champ Bixby in Week 1 and Texas state power Lake Travis in Week 2.

Things get tougher with the 2-0 Eagles, who beat Tulsa Union and Waco Midway.

Against Midway, the Eagles came in third in the area with 605 yards. QB Adrian Hawkins was third with 370 yards passing.

Lake Ridge running back Dewone Jackson (11) heads to the end zone for their final score of the game as Mansfield’s Timberview and Lake Ridge played in a high school football game at R. L. Anderson Stadium Friday September 14, 2018. Lake Ridge defeated Timberview 36-31. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

10. Midlothian Heritage at Decatur

7 p.m. Friday

Decatur comes in 2-0 and ranked as the No. 2 team in the area in 4A/Others and No. 8 in the state. The Eagles have defeated Kennedale and Alvarado to open the season after going to the state semifinals for the first time in 2018.

Heritage dropped in the rankings after an upset loss to Kennedale in Week 2.

The Jaguars beat the Eagles 56-21 last year.

