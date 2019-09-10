High School Football
DFW Class 4A/Others Top 10 high school football rankings: Kennedale moves up after upset
Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 for Week 3:
1. Argyle (2-0), Previous (1): The Eagles defeated La Vega. Next game vs. Tyler Chapel Hill
2. Decatur (2-0), Previous (3): The Eagles beat Alvarado 49-42. Next game vs. Midlothian Heritage
3. Midlothian Heritage (1-1), Previous (2): The Jaguars lost to Kennedale. Next game vs. Decatur
4. Grandview (2-0), Previous (4): The Zebras beat Hillsboro. Next game vs. Venus
5. Dallas Bishop Dunne (2-0), Previous (6): The Falcons beat Skyline 16-13. Next game vs. DeSoto
6. Nolan Catholic (2-0), Previous (7): The Vikings defeated Waxahachie Life 74-26. Next game vs. Celina
7. Kennedale (1-1), Previous (9): The Wildcats upset Midlothian Heritage. Next game vs. Alvarado
8. Dallas Bishop Lynch (1-1), Previous (10): The Friars defeated Ennis. Next game vs. Frisco Centennial
9. Parish Episcopal (1-0), Previous (N/A): The Panthers upset TC-Cedar Hill on national TV. Next game vs. Tyler Grace
10. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (1-1), Previous (5): The Tigers lost to Parish Episcopal in overtime. Next game vs. LSSS
On the fence: Celina, Godley, Grapevine Faith
