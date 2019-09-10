DFW Class 4A/Others Top 10 high school football rankings: Kennedale moves up after upset

Plano, El Paso Eastwood unite together before their Week 2 game in Frisco The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco.

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 2-0 in Week 2 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 for Week 3:

1. Argyle (2-0), Previous (1): The Eagles defeated La Vega. Next game vs. Tyler Chapel Hill

2. Decatur (2-0), Previous (3): The Eagles beat Alvarado 49-42. Next game vs. Midlothian Heritage

3. Midlothian Heritage (1-1), Previous (2): The Jaguars lost to Kennedale. Next game vs. Decatur

4. Grandview (2-0), Previous (4): The Zebras beat Hillsboro. Next game vs. Venus

5. Dallas Bishop Dunne (2-0), Previous (6): The Falcons beat Skyline 16-13. Next game vs. DeSoto

6. Nolan Catholic (2-0), Previous (7): The Vikings defeated Waxahachie Life 74-26. Next game vs. Celina

7. Kennedale (1-1), Previous (9): The Wildcats upset Midlothian Heritage. Next game vs. Alvarado

8. Dallas Bishop Lynch (1-1), Previous (10): The Friars defeated Ennis. Next game vs. Frisco Centennial

9. Parish Episcopal (1-0), Previous (N/A): The Panthers upset TC-Cedar Hill on national TV. Next game vs. Tyler Grace

10. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (1-1), Previous (5): The Tigers lost to Parish Episcopal in overtime. Next game vs. LSSS

On the fence: Celina, Godley, Grapevine Faith