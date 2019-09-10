Watch top plays from Week 2 in high school football around DFW and the rest of Texas!

Plano, El Paso Eastwood unite together before their Week 2 game in Frisco The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco.

Plano and El Paso Eastwood played in a game much bigger than football. Plano may have won 43-28 at The Star in Frisco, but both teams and both communities won on Thursday night, Sept. 5.

The Cotton Bowl Prep Showcase was underway from Dallas with Euless Trinity, Lake Highlands, Denton Guyer and Arlington Bowie taking home the Cotton Bowl belt.

Here are some top plays from Week 2 in high school football around DFW and the rest of Texas.

Eastwood head coach stands with Plano head coach Jaydon McCullough and shares the real meaning of athletics. @elpasotimes #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Q8GMZzLd7R — mark lambie (@LambieMark) September 6, 2019

TOUCHDOWN GUYER! Cobbs 10 yards on 4th and 2. Guyer takes the 40-36 lead 15 secs left #txhsfb @kingk082001 pic.twitter.com/7vnbmXEng2 — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) September 7, 2019

On the bench w/ Coach Samples



My chat with 2-0 Duncanville HC:

59-3 blowout win v South Oak Cliff

Lookahead to St. John’s next week

Makeup of the 2019 Panther team

Ja’Quinden Jackson improves arm pic.twitter.com/2vmHq1IR5W — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) September 7, 2019

Kaidon Salter @KaidonSalter_7 putting on a clinic as he connects with Quin Bright for a beautiful touchdown pass to give @TheHillTthlFB a 22-20 lead over @DentonGuyer_FB with 1:04 left in the half @Parker_Turley52 @Adam_From_GP pic.twitter.com/vTLPzmd7tG — Friday Night Glory (@FridayNghtGlory) September 7, 2019

Here are the highlights from Katy’s MONSTROUS first half



#2 @Katyfootball leads #8 Atascocita 42-7 on the road@TheOldCoach | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/wboPoF9P8E — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisTV) September 7, 2019

DoNerio Davenport with his best @EzekielElliott impersonation for a Mansfield TD. PAT is no good!@BowieVolSports 18, @MansfieldTiger 6, 0:58 left in the 3rd quarter #txhsfb | @TheOldCoach pic.twitter.com/an2G79tlbe — Matthew Alan Brice (@KingMathias81) September 7, 2019

We’re getting physical down here in Mo City.



#TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/TDP1vqL4Nz — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) September 7, 2019