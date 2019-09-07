Denton Guyer wins another shootout, scores game-winner with 15 seconds left vs. Cedar Hill

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Denton Guyer and Cedar Hill had traded the lead seven times in the second half when the Longhorns were up 36-33 late in the fourth quarter on Saturday.

If Guyer wanted to get the eighth, it needed to convert a fourth-and 2 from the Cedar Hill 10.

Field goal to tie it? Not a chance.

“100 percent go for it, not even a thought process,” Guyer coach John Walsh said.

Running back Kaedric Cobbs found pay dirt for his fourth and final touchdown to give the Wildcats a 40-36 win over the Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Prep Showcase.

“Saw a big hole. Our linemen did a great job picking up the blitz and outside linebackers,” said Cobbs, who had 30 carries for a game-high 218 yards. “Left me isolated with the Mike linebacker and I made him miss and got in the end zone.”

Cobbs also had TD runs from the 16-, 19- and 1-yard line. He rushed for 114 yards after the break.

“I just want to give all the glory to God for being able to play in these first two weeks because last year I was injured,” said Cobbs, who missed the first three games of 2018 with a sprained MCL.

Guyer (2-0) defeated Aledo in Week 1, 60-57. The Wildcats suffered back-to-back shutouts for the first time in program history last season against Aledo and Cedar Hill.

“You saw what it was like last year without Kaedric and when you put him in there and have to deal with him, it opens everything else up,” Walsh said.

Cedar Hill (0-2) grabbed a 36-33 lead to end the third quarter when Corie Allen ran in a 44-yard TD.

The Longhorns had a chance to extend the lead when they took over on downs with 8:16 left, but after killing five minutes off the clock, they gave the ball back after not converting a fourth-and-6 at the Guyer 26.

“These games are really personal to us,” Cobbs said. “We just want to come out here and put up as many points as possible and just win.”

After Max Mata gave the Longhorns a 16-13 lead with his 29-yard field goal, Cobbs scored on a 19-yard TD with two minutes left in the first half.

Cedar Hill regained the lead when Kaidon Salter scrambled and extended the play before throwing a 46-yard TD pass to Texas Tech commit Quin Bright with 1:04 left.

Salter’s first TD pass looked like his second when he threw a 24-yarder to Cameron Hutchings to tie the game midway through the opening quarter.

Guyer grabbed the first lead when Cobbs ran in a 16-yard TD, capping off a 73-yard drive that lasted 10 plays and four minutes.

Trailing 22-20 at halftime, Texas A&M commit Eli Stowers scored on an 80-yard TD to give Guyer a 27-22 lead with 8:28 left in the third quarter. One play and 17 seconds later, Cedar Hill went up 28-27 on Salter’s 64-yard TD pass to Anthony Thomas.

“I said this last week, our defense bent but they didn’t break,” Cobbs said. “They came up big when they needed to on the last possession these last two weeks.”

Guyer rushed 50 times for 370 yards and gained 677 total yards. Stowers threw 13 of 21 for 307 yards and one TD, and rushed for 145 yards and one TD. Cedar Hill gained 537 yards. Salter threw 12 of 23 for 325 yards and three TDs. Bright made six catches for 135 yards and one TD.