Euless Trinity rushes for over 300 yards, defeats Sachse at Cotton Bowl Showcase

Sticking to the run game that has made the program successful for the past two decades, Euless Trinity rushed for more than 300 yards Friday to beat Sachse 21-19 at the Cotton Bowl Prep Showcase.

The Trojans (2-0) held an eight-point lead with under two minutes to play when the punter couldn’t cleanly field the snap. A loss of 17 yards pushed the ball to the Trinity 43 and gave Sachse a first down.

Sachse quarterback Parker Wells hit Jaden Hunter and Robert Jones on back-to-back 11-yard receptions, and then on third-and-6, he found Jordan Nabors in the back of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown.

However, with Nabors in the wildcat formation, the Mustangs couldn’t pick up the conversion to tie the game. Trinity recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

“Defensive staff did a great job of rotating guys the whole time, so we had just enough gas left in the tank to make a stop,” Trinity coach Chris Jensen said.

The Mustangs (1-1) pulled within 14-10 midway through the third quarter on a 15-yard TD from Wells to J’Shon Henderson, but Trinity responded on its next drive.

Quarterback Marcus Ervin picked up a 61-yard gain and two plays later, Ollie Gordon rushed it in from the 2-yard line to extend the lead to 21-10 with 4:29 left in the quarter.

Trinity running back Ollie Gordon (2) sprints in 23 yards for Trinity's first scoreduring the first half of a high school football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, Friday, Sept. 06, 2019. Trinity led 14-3 at the half.

Sachse’s Matthew Carter returned the ensuing kickoff for a 93-yard TD, but it was erased with a 15-yard taunting penalty just before he crossed the goal line. Two plays later and Trinity’s Sateki Wolfgramm picked off a pass attempt.

“I didn’t see the taunting, but it was called, and that was fortunate. And then being able to come away with no points, that was even better,” Jensen said.

Following an 11-yard punt, Gordon scored on an 18-yard run to give Trinity its first lead, 7-3 late in the first quarter. The Trojans led 14-3 late in the second after AJ Barnett rushed in a 9-yard TD.

“My night wouldn’t have happened without my teammates,” said Gordon, who rushed nine times for 40 yards and caught a 49-yard pass. “Putting out two, three backs keeps us fresh, and the defense doesn’t know what’s coming.”

Barnett had eight carries for 79 yards, and Zechariah Moore added 10 carries for 80 yards. Ervin had a team-high 104 yards rushing to bring Trinity’s total to 304. The defense held Sachse to 238 yards on offense.

“AJ Barnett really ran downhill tonight, and that’s his style,” Jensen said. “The thing about Ollie and Moore, they’re such a threat on the perimeter, so we have multiple ways to get them the ball.”