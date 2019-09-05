Plano defeats Eastwood in Week 2 matchup that was much bigger than a football game

Plano, El Paso Eastwood unite together before their Week 2 game in Frisco The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco.

Mike Leslie, an anchor at WFAA, said it best before Thursday’s game between Plano and El Paso Eastwood.

“Technically there’s a loser and a winner tonight, but it’s a win for both communities.”

Scheduled for Friday night, Sept. 7 in Murphy, canceled and later reinstated, the two teams met at Ford Center at The Star, one month after a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart on Aug. 3.

It was bigger than football, but the game was relatively close for 3 1/2 quarters.

Leading 23-20 in the third quarter, Plano scored 20 unanswered points to defeat Eastwood 43-28.

The Troopers (0-2) trailed 23-7 at intermission, but scored two touchdowns to bring it to a 3-point game with 2:41 in the third quarter. Eastwood received the second-half kickoff and marched 70 yards in four minutes, capped off with a 3-yard TD run by quarterback Christian Castaneda.

Following a Plano punt deep in Eastwood territory, the Troopers went on a 91-yard drive. Facing fourth-and-3, Castaneda hit an open Luca Gandara for a 37-yard touchdown pass to cap off another four-minute possession.

Plano (1-1) responded, extending its lead to 29-20 with 1:08 left in the third on a 49-yard TD pass from Oliver Towns to Jayden Chambers. The defense forced a turnover on downs and Tylan Hines rumbled in a 44-yard TD run four plays later with 7:47 to go. Towns added a 24-yard TD pass to Noah Williams to make it 43-20 with 4:20 remaining.

El Paso shows its support before Thursday’s game between Eastwood and Plano at The Star in Frisco. Matt Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

Castaneda rushed in a 14-yard TD two minutes later.

“The environment was spectacular and I hope we did all the pregame stuff right,” Eastwood coach Julio Lopez said. “I hope we made people happy and that we honored El Paso and Eddie. I can’t be more proud of my kids.”

Eddie Cruz graduated from Eastwood earlier this year and was a standout receiver on last year’s team, but died during a drowning accident on Labor Day.

“Football can do so much for so many and we had a tragedy this week with the loss of Eddie. It was very hard on us. But in the end, I hope the kids remember tonight for all the right reasons. The sportsmanship was great between the two communities and it was a great night for Texas high school football.

El Paso Eastwood honors Eddie Cruz before Thursday’s game against Plano at The Star in Frisco. Matt Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

“I’ll remember all this for the rest of my life, the good and bad. Life is made up of moments and I hope this is an experience the kids will always remember.”

Cody Crist ran in two first-quarter touchdowns and Plano registered a safety to grab a 16-7 lead after the first quarter. Castaneda connected with Nathan Samaniego on a 26-yard TD pass.

Towns found Chambers on a 43-yard TD to give the Wildcats a 23-7 lead in the second quarter.

“You could feel the energy tonight,” Plano coach Jaydon McCullough said. “Me and coach Lopez hugged and I could feel he was shivering. I didn’t start crying, but I could feel the emotion.”

Eastwood had more first downs (26-13) and more total yards (462-349). Castaneda was 23 of 40 for 259 yards and two touchdowns and carried it 33 times for 149 yards and two TDs.

“It was great, walking in and meeting Jerry Jones, I mean how many times will I get to do that, but it was awesome to get all the support from Plano and Eastwood. It was bigger than football. We did it for the 22 victims, we did it for my boy Eddie Cruz,” Castaneda said. “We’re all human. We’re going to show love to each other no matter what and help each other heal.”

Crist led Plano with 123 yards rushing and two TDs. Chambers had five catches for 124 yards and two TDs.